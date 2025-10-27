It's officially OnePlus 15 day, as the product has been revealed in full at a Chinese launch event, ahead of the anticipated international launch that'll happen later in the calendar.

I'm already using OnePlus' latest flagship, as it happens, specifically to give its cameras a whirl. There'll be lots more to come over the coming weeks, as the brand drip-feeds new nuggets of information about the handset.

Some of which has already happened: it was last week that we reported on the phone's launch event, confirming its new 'Sand Dune' finish, as echoed in the promotional picture at the top of this very page.

As you can see from that official shot, there's been a change in terms of camera design implementation, with the OnePlus 15 dropping the 'big circle' design element for something altogether more elegant and modern.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

I visited the city of Prague, Czechia, to shoot with the phone's camera. And, as you can see in the gallery above, it's all about zoom.

Shot from a bridge, I was able to get a much stronger view of Prague Cathedral from afar – with each step of the zoom shown in those individual shots.

After hiding from some rainfall, I was able to capture further zoom steps of the VJ Rott building in Little Square, as shown in the next gallery, below.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

There are lots of photo watermark options within the software, which I've deactivated, but of those you'll see online – with the #ShotOnOnePlus15 social – the absence of any Hasselblad logo confirms the end of that partnership.

OnePlus describes this as "the beginning of our next adventure," though, as cited in its September blog post about its all-new DetailMax Engine, the company's replacement for any Hasselblad collaboration.

The goal of this engine – derived from OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, having many conversations with customers – is to focus on "clear and real". That'll be bolstered by "a new era of computational imaging," to aid in harnessing "the full potential ... without over-beautification or distortion".

It's not just about zoom, though, as I've also tested the OnePlus 15 in dimmer conditions, as you can see from the gallery below. From ceiling-hung flowers in a bar late at night, to red uplights in a dimly lit church, and carved statues in fluorescent corridors, this camera setup has range.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Versatility is what we all love in phone cameras, whether super-wide or zoomed-in – and that flexibility from the OnePlus 15 makes it a savvy Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra competitor.

In my closing gallery of images, below, you can see trams on the street shot at wide-angle, to far-away statues on the Charles Bridge, highlighting how wide-ranging this new camera setup is.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

There's plenty of processing power to aid the DetailMax Engine in achieving all this, too, although at this stage I've signed on the dotted line and can't confirm the phone's international spec until a future agreed date.

Keep your eyes peeled for more on T3, though, as I'll be using the OnePlus 15 non-stop over the coming weeks to truly live with, assess and review the handset in full.