I've got the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite and it might be the prettiest of the whole Phone (3) lineup

It's not exactly an innovative observation, but Nothing's phones are pretty divisive in terms of their look and feel. The brand's gone from strength to strength in recent years in terms of profile (and now a huge amount of fundraising), but some people have always found its designs a little loud.

If you looked at the Nothing Phone (3), (3a) and (3a) Pro but felt like they were quite simply a little too shouty in their commitment to looking different to other handsets on the market, then you might want to take a quick glance at its latest launch: the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite.

Now, I will take a quick sidebar to say that the Phone (3) lineup now boasts some of the most sinfully confusing naming conventions of any brand going, which to me seems antithetical to Nothing's brand ethos, but I'm not in charge of any of that.

This latest phone is the most affordable in the whole range, as the name just about suggests, but it might actually have the best design of the lot, if you're asking me. I came around to the Phone (3)'s looks while I used it, but I'm not at all enamoured by the bug-eyed look of the (3a) or the huge camera bump of the (3a) Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

The (3a) Lite, by comparison, looks basically like a normal phone – albeit with lens units that aren't necessarily exactly where you'd expect. The key here is that it's really simple on the back, while keeping some hints of the transparency motif that Nothing has made its stamp.

It also noticeably strips away the Glyph interface, reducing it to just a single LED in the bottom-right corner of the phone's back, which will please some people and dismay others. It's an obvious corner to cut when you're trying to build a phone for less, but it does offer less interactivity than the more sophisticated versions on other Nothing phones.

For my part, while I haven't had a chance to move into the Phone (3a) Lite, I think it's the best-looking phone that Nothing has released in a while, which is quite an irony. Perhaps I'm alone in wanting my phone's design to be a quieter one, but I'd say this could be a blueprint device for Nothing moving forward, if it wanted it to be.

