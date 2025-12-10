Latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak could mean parity with Apple at last

Quick Summary Magnetic accessories for the Galaxy S26 family have been leaked, suggesting that Samsung is going to support MagSafe-style charging at last. The listing of the accessories follows details about faster charging rates, suggesting that wireless charging is going to get a boost.

Samsung is expected to launch a full range of Qi2 compatible accessories to support the arrival of the Galaxy S26 models in 2026. The new accessories are thought to include a battery pack, ring holder and a selection of cases.

There have been a couple of recent leaks pointing to Samsung's move towards support for Qi2 – as well as the faster Qi2 25W. This started with the appearance of code that suggested support for "super fast wireless charging" and quickly followed by details about the 25W magnetic wireless charger.

Both of these details point to the Galaxy S26 models (thought to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra) integrating magnets so that they are compatible with Qi2 standards. Now, thanks to WinFuture, we have more details on the accessories to support this feature, including a magnetic ring holder, a magnetic wireless battery pack and a selection of cases.

This shows a concerted effort on Samsung's side to embrace something that Apple iPhone users have enjoyed since 2020, when MagSafe was introduced on the iPhone 12.

MagSafe charging for Samsung phones, at last

The more important side of this is the support for 25W wireless charging, which points to the adoption of Qi2 25W (also called Qi2.2) which is currently only supported by the Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 models.

If Samsung is to adopt this standard, it will be another step into the Android mainstream for magnetic wireless charging, which was, prior to the Pixel 10, only adopted by the HMD Skyline.

The exciting thing – because the standard is the same between both Apple and Android – is that Samsung owners could benefit from the MagSafe accessories that are designed for iPhone. That includes batteries, charging stands, car mounts and wallets, for example, which should just snap on the back.

What's missing from this equation is actual confirmation that Samsung is putting those magnets into devices themselves. Previously, such functions have been supported through a special case and I'm really hoping that the magnet cases listed here aren't just to continue this trend, and seeing Samsung avoid committing to native Qi2 support.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 family is expected to be announced in February 2026, slightly later than the S24 and S25 launches which both took place in January this year.

It's thought that the line-up has seen some disruption, with earlier rumours that the Plus would be dropped in favour of the Galaxy S26 Edge – and that the standard model would be renamed as "Pro" to match the iPhone.

That now doesn't appear to be happening, so it looks like the line-up will very much represent models that we've seen before. Whether they will include Qi2 wireless charging magnets remains to be confirmed, but there are certainly a lot of accessories appearing.