Samsung Galaxy S26 looks more likely to snag a charging upgrade

Quick summary The Samsung Galaxy S26 could add magnets and support Qi2.2 standards with 25W wireless charging. Details about a new Samsung charger have been revealed, corroborating Samsung's future plans.

Samsung could be preparing to add Qi2.2 charging – also called Qi2 25W – to the Galaxy S26 range of phones, helping propel the new wireless charging format into the mainstream for Android phones.

Qi2 uses magnets to attach the wireless charger to the back of the phone and allow for increased rates of charging. In the past that's been up to 15W, but with the latest development from the Wireless Power Consortium – the people behind the Qi standard – this has now increased to 25W.

The new details come from WinFuture, which shares information about a new wireless charger that Samsung is working on, with model number EP-P2900, called the Samsung Magnetic Wireless Charger. This is said to support speeds up to 25W, but at the moment it's not clear what this charger will look like.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

We previously reported that Samsung was looking to boost the charging rates on its devices, both for wired and wireless charging and the move to support Qi2.2 standards could be important for the industry.

While Apple uses that standard on the iPhone 17 under the MagSafe name, the only other device to offer it is the Pixel 10, where it's called Pixelsnap. For these systems to work, magnets need to be incorporated into the phone to hold the charger in place, which has long been the preserve of Apple's MagSafe system.

Although some previous Android devices purported to support such systems, they often replied on a special case to make them work. The only Android phone that truly supported Qi2 was the HMD Skyline, but with Samsung putting its might behind the standard, it will take a big step into the mainstream for Android phones.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfi)

Besides faster charging, the integration of magnets also unlocks the possibility for a full range of accessories, like powerbanks, wallets and in-car docks.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's not clear at the moment is whether all the new Galaxy S26 models will support the new standards for faster charging or if this will be reserved for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with the regular models sticking to slower speeds.

Interestingly, the new wireless charger is said to be for Galaxy S and Galaxy Z, suggesting that magnets will find their way in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 later in 2026.