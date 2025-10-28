Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold photos and video leak – here's your first look at the new foldable flagship

Quick Summary Samsung has shown off its next-gen folding phone behind glass at an event in Korea. While the phone is shown in folded and unfolded state, no details are given about its name, specs or release date.

The long-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has been showcased in Korea, giving us a first look at the company's next-gen device. True to reports, the folding phone has a large interior display, two hinges and a separate external display.

The new Galaxy Z phone – which still doesn't have an official name – was shown off behind glass at the K-Tech Showcase, an event running alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit which is taking place in Gyeongju, Korea.

The display appears to show the new device in both folded and unfolded state, with projection animations over the top.

Shared by Korean news outlet Dailian, we get a first glimpse at the new phone, but the full specifications remain a mystery. Rumours suggest that Samsung will have an event to formally announce the device in early November.

(Image credit: Dailian)

The only details we can see from the photos are that there's a front camera on the main screen as well as a front camera on the external display. The source also comments that there doesn't appear to be any signs of a crease, a common criticism of folding devices.

The absence of a crease might be because of the state of advancing folding display technology, or it could be that, with the lack of folding taking place on this display, the display remains pristine.

Given the conditions in which the new Galaxy Z TriFold are shown, it's difficult to know.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold. Screen when folded: 6.5-inch Screen when unfolded: 10-inchIt might be announced later this week. Source: Chosun Media pic.twitter.com/EhT4i1hW2kOctober 28, 2025

Tipster UniverseIce has also shared images of the new phone, which gives a better look to the sides of the device, where we can see that the design looks pretty slim.

It looks rounded compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with what looks like a couple of buttons or controls on the right-hand edge – likely the power button and volume.

Galaxy Z Trifold！ pic.twitter.com/9jStEwLQ3wOctober 28, 2025

Beyond that, the details remain a mystery. At the time of writing, Samsung has not shared any information about the device. It was previously rumoured to have a 6.5-inch external display and 10-inch main folding display.

Rumours pointed to Snapdragon 8 Elite for power, while there's said to be a 200-megapixel main camera on the back, as part of a triple camera setup.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to be produced in limited numbers, with release restricted to Korea, China and UAE. Currently, none of these details are confirmed, so we wait for more official information with anticipation.