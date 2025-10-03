Samsung's Android 16 is becoming more Apple than Google – One UI 8.5 leaks again

Quick Summary Samsung's next software update continues to leak, with One UI 8.5 showing off a number of changes. It currently appears that the new software will tweak the interface to make it clearer to use, but it's unlikely to appear until the Galaxy S26 is launched.

Samsung recently started the roll-out of One UI 8.0 to devices, sitting on Android 16. It brings a quick refresh to devices, soon after One UI 7 and Android 15, due to the narrowing of the gap between those two software versions.

It was quite a surprise therefore, that just after One UI 8.0 landed, a One UI 8.5 update started to leak. This version of Samsung software is likely to make its first appearance on the Galaxy S26 devices, which we're expecting to launch in January 2026.

Previously, we've seen mention of One UI 8.5 using AI to enhance connectivity, while the return of the pollen cards to the weather app has also been leaked.

More recently though, another version has leaked, showing a work in progress, cleaning up some of the incomplete items, and showing off an aesthetic that in parts is closer to Apple's iPhone than it is to Android devices.

The latest version – shared by SamMobile – shows a number of changes, most of which are on the visual side. That includes larger buttons in some places, and the search bar in some apps moving to the bottom of the page to make it easier to get to. There's also a gradient effect in some apps to make them look better.

The changes we're seeing seem to be focused on usability, making minor tweaks to where things are on the page and how they are presented. That very much follows the efforts made by Google through Material 3 Expressive, which has really given Pixel phones a lift. Although the aesthetic has an iOS 26 Liquid Glass vibe to it too.

When will One UI 8.5 be available?

It's clear that we're very much in the early stages of One UI 8.5's development and the new software clearly isn't something we're supposed to be seeing. It's likely that the official debut of the new software would be on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26 Pro and S26 Edge when they are announced in January 2026.

There's currently no clue as to when Samsung might host its Galaxy Unpacked launch event, but it's likely to take place on 21 January 2026.

As we've previously reported, the naming of Samsung's new phones might change, with the regular Galaxy S26 becoming the Galaxy S26 Pro and the Plus model dropped to make space for the Galaxy S26 Edge instead.

While those devices are likely to launch with One UI 8.5, the roll-out to other phones will probably follow fairly soon after.