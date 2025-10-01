Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show even Sammy's flagship isn't impervious to a camera bump

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra won't escape the camera bump trend, it seems. New leaked renders show a camera module which protrudes from the back, and houses three of the camera.

Whether your allegiances lie with iPhones or Android phones, you'll be unable to escape the camera bump this year. While they've always been a thing, it seems that brands are becoming more and adventurous with the designs they employ, which means bigger bumps overall.

Now, leaked renders of the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra show that even that handset isn't impervious to change. The renders – shared by popular tech leakers, Android Headlines – show a bump surrounding the trio of cameras on the rear panel.

That's pretty timid compared to some of the other camera bumps we've seen this year – here's looking at you, iPhone 17 Pro – but it's still a bit of a shame. The dimensions listed suggest an overall thickness of 7.9mm, which leaps to 12.4mm at the camera bump.

It's a trend were seeing more and more of this year. I've written about the iPhone Air before now, which touts a 5.64mm slim design, but almost doubles when the camera comes into play.

Elsewhere, the devices are tipped to weigh just 217g, which is broadly par for the course with a device of this ilk. It also retains the flat screen, with much of the overall design remaining similar to the current Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Official Renders! - YouTube Watch On

Physical buttons are kept to the right-hand edge of the device, while the SIM card tray and USB-C port are housed at the base. That's also where S-Pen fans will find that housed.

Back to that rear camera array, we find a quartet of rear cameras, as has become the norm for these phones. Three of those sit within the camera bump, while the fourth sits alongside.

It's certainly an interesting design. With Samsung's Ultra models tending to err on the chunkier side anyway, I had hoped that it might be able to strike out from the camera bump crowd.