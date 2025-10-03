Samsung Galaxy S26 might not have great news for selfie fans

Quick Summary Samsung fans may end up disappointed with the selfie camera on the new Galaxy devices. A fresh leak suggests things aren't changing in that regard this time out.

With the mercury dropping, the leaves turning brown and the year drawing to a close, fans of tech will be getting ready for a new onslaught of Android phones. Many major brands launch new handsets around the turn of the year, making it an exciting time for the industry.

That includes Samsung, with the Korean brand traditionally bringing its new handsets to market at the start of the new year. Now, a fresh leak has emerged about the new range, which could point to some disappointment for users.

That suggests that the new devices will all make use of a 12MP front-facing camera. It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as that's the same spec we've seen on devices going back to the Samsung Galaxy S23 range.

The news comes from respected tech insider, Roland Quandt, on Bluesky, which gives it a degree of credibility. There's a lack of added detail, though, so it's possible that Samsung could still make improvements to other aspects like the aperture or a larger sensor.

tidbit: all Galaxy S26 models have a 12MP AF front-facing camera. — @rquandt.bsky.social (@rquandt.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-10-03T10:06:39.607Z

Still, it's likely to be something of a disappointment for fans. Not only would it mark a third year without a significant upgrade in that area, it comes as Apple makes a significant change there.

The Centre Stage camera on the iPhone 17 range marks one of the most drastic redesigns of the front-facing camera since it was first included on a phone. That makes use of a square sensor, which can be cropped vertically or horizontally without moving your hand.

Some may have expected Samsung to come forward with its own interpretation of that technology, though it looks like that may not be the case. With its handsets usually launched just into the new year, we really don't have too long to wait until we'll know for sure what's happening under the hood.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors