The iPhone Fold could prove that size doesn't matter

After an impressive launch for the iPhone 17 range this year, things are looking good in camp Apple right now. The brand is flying high, with the new iPhone Air also grabbing headlines thanks to its slim frame.

That's expected to continue into next year, too. The long-awaited iPhone Fold is expected to launch in the autumn, and will mark the brand's first foray into the field of foldable phones.

Now, a new report gives us some added information about the device. That comes from the Korean site, The Elec, which is a pretty well-respected source for high-profile tech leaks.

That gives us concrete details about the size of the display in use on the device. According to the report, the device is expected to use a 7.58-inch internal display, with a 5.38-inch external screen.

If you're thinking that sounds small, you're not wrong. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 features an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch cover display, while the Honor Magic V5 is just hundredths of an inch smaller in both direction.

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

Whether Apple's decision is born out of necessity, or is an intentional decision, remains to be seen. That measurement is broadly similar to that of the old iPhone Mini devices, which were not exactly a roaring success for the brand.

The report also tells us that the expected production volume for the Fold is very, very low. The wording is a little convoluted, but the estimate is that up to 7 million handsets could be produced in 2026, with up to double that again in the following year. And while that sounds like a lot, overall sales for the current iPhone 17 range are expected to hit 94 million, so it's a real drop in the ocean.

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, though. The current iPhone Air certainly caught the attention of fans, but it really doesn't seem to have done much else at this point. Sales are still pretty low – and that's a handset which looks more traditional than a folding handset.