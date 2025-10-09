Experts argue over iPhone 18 Fold – but they all agree on one design feature

Quick Summary Experts can't agree on the iPhone Fold spec sheet – except for one thing. Titanium is certain to be included, it seems.

After a fairly successful iPhone 17 launch this year, Apple will almost certainly be giving itself a well-earned pat on the back. The Pro models look like a fairly iterative update, though its colour is catching all sorts of headlines, while the base model finally comes of age and the iPhone Air is enjoying a moment in the sun.

Still, the party can't go on forever. Rumours suggest that the launch party next year could be even bigger, as the long-awaited iPhone Fold is expected to arrive.

But quite what that device is going to look like is anyone's guess. At present, many of the experts we'd turn to for sound advice and insight into what to expect from the handset appear to be at loggerheads.

The most recent one comes from Jeff Pu, a respected tech analyst who has suggested that the device will be crafted from a hybrid of titanium and aluminium. That goes against previous rumours from another respected analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested a blend of titanium and stainless steel.

One thing remains constant, though, and that's the inclusion of titanium. That's important, because the brand currently only uses that in one model – the new iPhone Air.

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

The material had previously been seen in Pro models of the past, but was ousted in favour of aluminium this year. That's said to offer better thermal performance, hence the change.

Whatever happens, then, it looks as though Apple's use of titanium is here to stay. Personally, I don't mind that. While the different materials obviously have their own benefits and pitfalls, I think the internal hardware and software will make more of a difference.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The latter is said to be being optimised for this format, too, so I can see this one being quite a fun launch – even if it's still the best part of a year away.