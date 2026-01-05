iPhone Air 2 could get the 17 Pro features it needs to be a serious contender

Quick Summary The iPhone Air is a great, superslim device but its follow-up could add the one thing it misses – a second camera. In addition, reports suggest the iPhone Air 2 will gain a vapour chamber – as seen on the current iPhone 17 Pro – to keep the phone from overheating.

Apple’s iPhone Air was announced at the same time as the iPhone 17 Pro models and the standard iPhone 17. It’s the slimmest iPhone Apple has ever made, coming in at 5.6mm and when we reviewed it back in September, we were pleasantly surprised.

Where we thought it might be all looks and no substance, the battery life was better than expected, the design was a delight to use and the single rear camera was accomplished for a one-lens system.

We did miss a secondary lens though, and based on the latest rumours, this might be one area the second generation of the device looks to improve.

What upgrades could the iPhone Air 2 offer?

According to a report by 9to5Mac, a number of sources have suggested there will be a secondary camera lens added to the iPhone Air 2, although it is not clear whether it will be an ultra wide sensor like the iPhone 17, or a telephoto lens like the iPhone 17 Pro models.

When it was announced, despite featuring some compromises, the iPhone Air was marketed as having the “the power of Pro”. That meant it ran on the same processor as the iPhone 17 Pro so it’s possible a telephoto lens could be added to the second generation to continue that mantra.

Currently, only the Pro models have a telephoto lens. It’s also possible, and perhaps more likely, that the second sensor will be an ultra wide lens like the iPhone 17.

Elsewhere, and perhaps more interestingly, the iPhone Air 2 has been rumoured to come with a vapour chamber for cooling. This was something that was added to the iPhone 17 Pro for the first time and it makes a significant difference when it comes to sustained performance without the device overheating.

During our review period, we thought the iPhone Air felt a little warm at times so the iPhone 17 Pro’s vapour chamber being added will be a welcome addition.

Of course, the iPhone Air 2 isn’t expected to launch until September at the earliest, so plenty can change between now and then. We’re all for these couple of additions becoming a reality though so fingers crossed.