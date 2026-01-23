Small but still there – trusted leaker reveals how compact the iPhone 18 Pro's Dynamic Island could become

Quick Summary The iPhone 18 Pro models will keep the Dynamic Island, according to a trusted leaker. But it could be a lot slimmer than previous iterations.

One of the major tech launches of of 2026 is certain to be the new iPhone. Expected around the autumn, the Pro-level models are shaping up to be very interesting devices indeed.

In one area in particular, it seems that Apple is ready to adopt a less is more approach. That's according to the renowned tech tipster, Ice Universe, who has shared a mock up of what the new handset could look like with a smaller Dynamic Island.

According to the tweet, Ice suggests that the Island cutout will be reduced from 20.76mm to 13.49mm. That's a reduction of around 35%, and will apply to both the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

If the mock up is anything to go by, that should mean a fairly big design change. The narrower dimensions certainly give the illusion or more space at the top of the display, though that's probably not going to make too much of a difference in real world use.

That does go against some other rumours, which had suggested that the whole Island could go missing this time out. That appears to have been debunked, though, with this leak and another from renowned display industry analyst, Ross Young, pointing to this smaller, central cutout.

The Dynamic Island cutout width on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max has been reduced from 20.76 mm to 13.49 mm, representing a reduction of approximately 35%. pic.twitter.com/dLnUdCts7zJanuary 23, 2026

There's also no word yet on whether this slimmer design will follow on to the base model iPhone 18. That's expected to launch much later than the new Pro versions this time out, with an early 2027 launch pegged by many.

In its place this autumn is expected to be the long anticipated iPhone Fold. That would mark Apple's first moves in the foldable phone space, and is certain to be a device which sparks a lot of conversation, similar to the iPhone Air earlier this year.

There's still a few months to go before the expected launch date, though, so everything could change in that time. For now, then, we'll just have to wait and see what other bits of information come about between then and now.

