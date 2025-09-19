Look away now, the Samsung TriFold phone might never launch in your country

Quick Summary New information suggests that Samsung hasn't yet decided in which regions to launch the new TriFold device. It might be that it's only ever available in China and Korea, although the US is said to be under consideration.

Samsung has been preparing to launch the Galaxy Z TriFold – it's dual hinge phone – for some time if rumours are true, but there's a chance that you might not be able to buy it.

The launch of the new Samsung phone will likely include Korea and China, while the US is still under consideration, according to new information.

The Galaxy Z TriFold was expected to be teased alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 when it launched in July, but it remained ominously absent. More recently, we've seen leaked animations showing how some parts of the phone would work – but there's still nothing official from Samsung – despite the rumour of a launch event in Korea on 29 September.

New information from CNN cites a source familiar with Samsung's plans who says that while a China and Korea launch are in the company's plans, the US is still in consideration and a final decision about where the phone will be sold has not been reached.

That could mean that it doesn't ever make it to the UK or Europe, or Australia.

Samsung has previously restricted the markets it launched certain devices in. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, a tweaked version of the 2024 folding phone, was only available in China and Korea, for example, even though it reportedly sold out in minutes upon launch. There is some precedent here.

Currently, very little is known about the Galaxy Z TriFold, except that it has three panels, while confirmation of the position of the NFC chip has also leaked. What we do know is that there will be a separate internal and external display, unlike the Huawei Mate XT that had one panel, and folded with a Z action.

Samsung still has plenty to reveal in 2025

While Samsung has given us the Galaxy S25 Edge as an additional phone – and refreshed devices across its portfolio – the Galaxy Z TriFold could be announced in a couple of weeks.

We're also expecting the launch of Samsung's VR headset, codenamed Project Moohan, which it is working on with Google and Qualcomm as partners. It's expected that Project Moohan will lay the foundation for a new wave of Android headsets to counter the Apple Vision Pro – although there's questionable demand for such devices at present.

A more vibrant market is smart glasses, where Samsung is also thought to be working to bring its own Galaxy Glasses to market. Again, there's the chance that Samsung will launch Galaxy Glasses in Korea first to test the market, before looking at wider availability.

The lack of leaks surrounding all these products is suspicious, however. We normally learn a lot about Samsung devices before they launch. This might suggest that the rumour mill has run too far ahead of Samsung's plans, and we'll be waiting for longer before we see any new hardware.