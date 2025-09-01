Samsung tri-fold video leak shows how neatly it'll fold away

Quick Summary More details on how Samsung's tri-fold phone will actually fold have emerged. Instead of having a G fold action, the Z TriFold is expected to fold from the left, layering up the three panes.

Samsung still has one device that's absent from its line-up in 2025, and that's the fabled Galaxy Z TriFold. But new information has emerged that shows how this rumoured phone will fold up, allowing to you get a lot more screen in your pocket.

Hot on the heels of the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung appears to be keeping one phone in reserve, its tri-fold device. Originally thought to be called the Galaxy G Fold, later information suggested it would be called the Galaxy Z TriFold.

There could be a good reason why Samsung moved away from the G Fold name, because it might not actually have a G fold layout, where both panes fold into the middle. While this was suggested in an earlier leak, a new animation from @TechHighest on X suggests that's not the case (via 9to5Google).

The concept of a G fold phone revolves around the centre pane being the base. Both the leaves then fold onto this. Instead, it looks like the Galaxy Z TriFold will use the right-hand pane as the base pane, with the left folding onto the centre and then both folding onto the right.

That means that the exterior display is on the rear of the centre pane when unfolded and the whole thing effectively rolls up. This is a totally different folding mechanism to the Z fold design used by Huawei.

These animations show how you'll use things like wireless charging and NFC, and also detail that those elements are on the right-hand pane – while giving a complete animation for the folding action.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launch?

Samsung's largest folding phone has been rumoured for many months. It was expected as a tease at the summer Galaxy Unpacked but didn't arrive. Now we have an invitation to another Galaxy launch event at IFA 2025 just days away.

However, it's expected that this event will showcase the new Galaxy Tab S11 models as well as the Galaxy S25 FE.

While hosting an event at a huge tech show like IFA could really get the Galaxy Z TriFold some attention, I don't think the phone will be announced there. So far, every device that Samsung has launched has leaked extensively, and there really haven't been many leaks for this folding phone at all.

However, it would be a great opportunity to tease this device while the world is watching and putting it behind glass on the Samsung stand at the huge Berlin trade show could be a distinct possibility.

Samsung will also be fully aware that Apple's iPhone event is the following week, so having a "wow" moment could be important for the Koreans.