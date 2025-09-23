Samsung Galaxy S26 feature could prevent onlookers from seeing your screen

Quick Summary Samsung could employ a unique new feature on its next devices. The Privacy Display is said to utilise both software and hardware, to keep prying eyes away from your screen.

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be packing some cool new tech that protects your privacy. The latest rumours suggest the new device could pack in a combination of software and hardware designed to keep prying eyes away from those precious pixels.

The news, shared by T3's sister brand, Android Central, comes from a teardown of a One UI 8.5 build conducted by Android Authority. That's either called Private Display or Privacy Display, and should pretty much do what it says on the tin.

It's designed to limit how much of your screen can be seen when viewed from obscure angles. In theory, it should be able to stop prying eyes from viewing whatever you're looking at.

It could be even smarter than that, though. The report suggests that the feature uses intelligent technology to automatically kick in when you're using sensitive apps, and could also feature different levels of dimming for tailored privacy.

(Image credit: Future)

It's not just a software-based offering, either. Samsung's Display division has been working on something called "Flex Magic Pixel" technology for quite some time, and it's believed that this could be in use here.

The technology uses AI to adjust pixels and alter viewing angles. It's clever stuff, and this rumour suggests it could be present in the S26 Ultra.

That does mean that it's unlikely to be a backwards compatible feature, though. Given that current display technology doesn't make use of that feature, you'll likely need to upgrade to get the full benefit.

Still, it's an exciting upgrade. With Samsung routinely showcasing its devices near the beginning of the year, we should only have a few more months to wait until we know for certain what's on offer.