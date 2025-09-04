Watch Samsung's surprise Galaxy launch event live right here – see the Galaxy S25 FE and more

Quick Summary Samsung is hosting an additional "Galaxy Event" today, with the action kicking off at 10:30 BST. You can watch it live right here.

Even though we've only recently had a Galaxy launch event, Samsung will host another today – Thursday 4 September. Soon, in fact.

The Korean manufacturer is hotly tipped to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 during its online presentation.

The presentation is part of Samsung's activities at IFA – the enormous consumer electronics trade show in Germany – and will stream online from 10:30 BST. Samsung traditionally holds a press conference at the conference, but it's not been available to view live in the last few years. Nor has it been so significant.

You can watch it live below.

Galaxy Event September 2025: Official Livestream | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

What will Samsung launch during its IFA Galaxy Event?

It's common knowledge that Samsung plans to release its long awaited Galaxy S25 FE handset soon – we covered an enormous specifications leak yesterday. And it has teased that'll be star of the event, saying that it'll debut the "newest member of the Galaxy S25 family".

It also focus on "premium AI tablets", which many believe to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and iterative models.

It's claimed that, along with a refresh of the 14.6-inch Ultra version, the company will be reintroducing an 11-inch tablet to once again directly compete with the iPad Pro.

We'll find out for sure during the presentation, which you can watch on this page.

The T3 team is also at IFA in force this year, bringing you all the latest from the show as it happens – including hands-on previews of some of the hottest phones, tablets, TVs and other gadgets that appear there for the first time.