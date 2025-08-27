Samsung's next Galaxy phone just leaked in full

Quick Summary A full spec sheet has been leaked for the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. It's a pretty similar handset to the previous generation, though it should have a more premium feel.

It has already been a bumper year for Samsung. The Korean brand has enjoyed a stand out year, launching a range of devices which could be considered class-leading.

That started early with the Samsung Galaxy S25 range. The Android phone range offered a small but significant boost over its predecessor, while the event also showcased its first slim phone – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

That was followed up more recently with the launch of its new foldable phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 marked a significant shift for the brand, with a slimmer profile and a killer spec sheet.

There's said to be even more to come before the calendar turns once more – and we might have a lot of detail for one specific product. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has just been leaked by a European retailer, giving us a full look at the specs on offer.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

As has been rumoured for a while, there's nothing too significant changing here. The design of the handset is just as on brand as ever, though slimmer bezels all around and thinner and lighter design should improve the feel in the hand.

Cameras are also pretty similar – the rear array looks identical, while the front-facing sensor gets a 2MP bump up to 12MP this time out. Inside, the Exynos 2400 chip drops the 'e' suffix of its predecessor, to take on some extra clock speed.

The battery does get a small improvement though, listed at 4,900mAh versus the previous 4,700mAh. Given the slimmer chassis, that's an impressive achievement, and should make for a device which feels far more premium than its price tag would suggest.

Speaking of price, the listing showed a price tag of €789.99, which translates to approximately £680 / US$915 / AU$1,400. That feels about right – the current Samsung Galaxy S24 FE model retailed for £649 here in the UK, so it's a hair more costly on that basis.