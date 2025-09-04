Quick Summary Samsung has revealed the Galaxy S25 FE – or 'Fan Edition' – as the new entry-level model to its S25 series. The 6.7-inch handset is designed with a lower price point in mind, bringing much of the range's staple features to customers, but for less.

Who doesn't love a surprise? Okay, so this reveal wasn't fully unexpected – as leaks made clear. But Samsung used the IFA 2025 show to coincide with its latest launch, adding another Galaxy S25 model to the range.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the new entry-level model, designed with a lower price point in mind. It accompanies the base S25, larger S25 Plus, new-for-2025 S25 Edge, and top-tier S25 Ultra models.

I got to try out the Fan Edition handset at a private Samsung event to see what the new and affordable model is all about. Here's why I think it will make more sense than buying an S25 Plus for many.

What's new in the Galaxy S25 SE?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 S25 FE S25 S25 Plus S25 Ultra Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2340 6.2-inch, 1080 x 2340 6.7-inch, 1440 x 3120 6.9-inch, 1440 x 3120 Processor Samsung Exynos 2400 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Cameras 50MP main, 12MP wide, 8MP 3x tele zoom 50MP main, 12MP wide, 10MP 3x tele zoom 50MP main, 12MP wide, 10MP 3x tele zoom 200MP main, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x tele & 50MP 5x tele zoom Battery 4900mAh, 45W charging 4000mAh, 25W charging 4900mAh, 45W charging 5000mAh, 45W charging S Pen stylus No No No Yes

There are a couple of ways to view the S25 FE: as an upgrade to the S24 FE model, or an alternative mid-size device among the established S25 range. Check out the table I've created, above, to see the similarities and differences in key specification areas.

I've reviewed the full Galaxy S25 range and think this new FE model makes a clear case to oust the Plus, really. Both handsets feature a 6.7-inch display, so if your want for a bigger screen is a key purchase reason – and you find the base S25 too small – then the FE delivers that.

Sure, it's not the same display as in the Plus. It's not quite as resolute, nor as bright – at 1900 nits peak, not 2600 nits – but having handled the phone indoors, I found its visuals to be plenty pleasing. It doesn't cut back on refresh rate, either, offering 120Hz for smooth visuals.

Samsung has put a lot of work into making the new FE a more refined offering than the last-generation model, too. It's slimmer and lighter this time around – at 7.4mm thick (or thin) and 190g – and visually apes the iconic style of the rest of the range.

It even launches with the latest Samsung One UI 8 on board, which puts it ahead of the rest of the S25 range, which is only running that software in beta. There's an update that's due in late September, however, which will bring Android 16 and the latest Samsung software to the full range.

The cameras retain the iconic triple visual, but the 3x zoom drops to a more questionable resolution. It wouldn't quite be an S25 model without a zoom, though, so I can see why it features as is. The overall camera system is plenty capable, though, and pulls in Samsung's Galaxy AI features for post-shot editing and more.

Should I buy the Galaxy S25 FE?

The single biggest reason to consider buying a Galaxy S25 FE, however, is the price point. It's available to purchase right now, with a £649 asking price in the UK, or €749 on the continent.

That's for the 128GB version, so storage is small, but there are 256GB and 512GB variants available, too, if you're willing to pay more. Those go for £699/€809 and £810/€929 respectively.

I've not been provided with US or Australian dollar prices at this stage, but the handset will go on sale in both those regions. And it'll be competitively priced, no doubt.

Even if you consider the price cuts of the rest of the Galaxy S25 range, where some handsets are far cheaper than their original on-sale asking prices, the Fan Edition still manages to undercut by a considerable margin.

And I really don't think there's too much compromise at that lower price point. Sure, Exynos isn't as powerful a chip, but the latest 2400 runs acceptably and is a big improvement over some of the older generations. The zoom camera is questionable, though.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S25 FE blurs the boundaries between Samsung's flagship and mid-tier A-series devices (like the A56), making it a very attractive prospect for a very fair price. But it does make me think that 2026 is the time when Samsung has to shake up its range – as there's no viable reason for the Plus to exist any longer, in my view.