Samsung's most exciting phone this year just hit a 5-star low price point

I remember the elbows-out absolute chaos at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked back in January, when the brand showed off the S25 Edge for the first time. It was one of those rare "what the?" moments.

That's because it's the most exciting Samsung phone of the year and, in my view, just the most exciting phone to launch this year overall. It beat Apple's less exciting iPhone Air launch to the punch, too.

Now the super-slim Galaxy handset has dropped to a 5-star low price point – and it's never been cheaper. Not by a little either, but by a whole lot. That's thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day sale, where the reduction in the USA is particularly appealing.

When I reviewed the Galaxy S25 Edge, I called the phone "a vision of the future". I really do think it sets the beginnings of what we can expect in the future.

Its compromise, of course, is that the battery longevity isn't as complete as some other phones, while its camera suite is less thorough than other Galaxy S25 handsets – and, given the best Android phones are accustomed to considerable setups, that's a big point to contemplate in your purchase.

Having moved from my favourite phone of the year, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Edge by comparison felt like a wafer. Not one that you'd break like a KitKat, though, as this sturdy chassis has a premium look and feel about it.

That the price has dropped so dramatically is only good news for customers, though. You can experience a slice of the future for far less than the original price – and only a number of months after it launched. That may be a sign of its sales figures wavering, but take advantage whilst you can in this Amazon deal!