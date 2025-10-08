Samsung's most exciting phone this year just hit a 5-star low price point
Did someone say Galaxy S25 Edge for its lowest-ever price? Yes please!
I remember the elbows-out absolute chaos at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked back in January, when the brand showed off the S25 Edge for the first time. It was one of those rare "what the?" moments.
That's because it's the most exciting Samsung phone of the year and, in my view, just the most exciting phone to launch this year overall. It beat Apple's less exciting iPhone Air launch to the punch, too.
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deal (USA)
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deal (UK)
Now the super-slim Galaxy handset has dropped to a 5-star low price point – and it's never been cheaper. Not by a little either, but by a whole lot. That's thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day sale, where the reduction in the USA is particularly appealing.
The deal in the USA sees a huge amount cut from the skinny handset's price, with almost a 40% drop. That's approaching mid-tier Android phone levels, for something that's far more advanced.
The UK deal certainly isn't to be shunned, though, with a tasty £250 cut from the asking price. It's never been cheaper than this, as verified on CamelCamelCamel.
When I reviewed the Galaxy S25 Edge, I called the phone "a vision of the future". I really do think it sets the beginnings of what we can expect in the future.
Its compromise, of course, is that the battery longevity isn't as complete as some other phones, while its camera suite is less thorough than other Galaxy S25 handsets – and, given the best Android phones are accustomed to considerable setups, that's a big point to contemplate in your purchase.
Having moved from my favourite phone of the year, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Edge by comparison felt like a wafer. Not one that you'd break like a KitKat, though, as this sturdy chassis has a premium look and feel about it.
That the price has dropped so dramatically is only good news for customers, though. You can experience a slice of the future for far less than the original price – and only a number of months after it launched. That may be a sign of its sales figures wavering, but take advantage whilst you can in this Amazon deal!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.