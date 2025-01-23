I can't remember the last time I had to more-or-less fight my way through a crush of people to see a new product at a launch event. Such were the scenes after Samsung wrapped its Galaxy Unpacked event at the SAP Center in San Jose – where the just-revealed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was on display.

As 'one more thing' moments go to finish up a conference, the S25 Edge was clearly a gold tier reveal. This phone, despite relatively little to nothing being known about it, already had attained rock star-like status.

But the would-be Galaxy 'Slim', as it was rumoured to be called, has left me with way more questions about the future of Samsung Galaxy phones than answers. So let's dive in and see what we could expect from this all-new handset...

What's different about the S25 Edge?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The clue's in the name, as the Edge is effectively the rumoured-to-be-named Slim – which was widely expected to be teased at Galaxy Unpacked – and goes all-in on a super-slim design.

If the picture above is confusing, here's the much-needed context: to the right is the GS25 Edge, in the middle is a Galaxy S25, while to the left is a Galaxy S24. It's set up to present the generational differences in how much slimmer the forthcoming Edge model will be.

However, there's zero information about exact measurements and how this has been achieved. Will the S25 Edge have to compromise specification in order to deliver such a slender profile? Will it drop to a lower-tier processor, for example? As I say, all questions to which I have no answers at this stage – and nobody's talking specifics.

How do the S25 Edge's cameras differ?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Another clear differentiator with the S25 Edge is that it doesn't have three cameras like the S25 and S25 Plus (the S25 Ultra has four lenses, that model sitting at the top of the range). Instead the S25 Edge has two, plus a 'frame' protrusion around that camera duo – all of which adds to the thickness of the device in that area.

Precisely what these two cameras offer is also unknown. Will they be all-new and aim for a different solution to the rest of the S25 series? Will it be a pair of 50-megapixel sensors to cater for standard and wide-angle shooting, foregoing the need for a zoom lens?

Again, just as above, it's questions to which the answers aren't yet known – and there aren't obvious clues in the promotional video that Samsung showed at Unpacked either.

When and where will the S25 Edge launch?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The outpouring of S25 Slim rumours suggested that the phone wouldn't be destined for the UK or US markets. But to reveal the S25 Edge at Unpacked, held in the USA, would seem like a strange decision – unless the handset is destined for wider markets than originally believed.

There's also the query around release schedule. Note, clearly, that the S25 Edge takes the 2025 namesake, which would suggest it's therefore likely to go on sale – wherever that may be? – sometime later this year.

That, to me, would suggest this is no 2026 teaser for a far-flung Galaxy device, but a very real look at what's coming – and soon. It's just unclear how soon.

Who is the S25 Edge for?

But above all it leaves me questioning who is this Galaxy S25 model actually for? I get the sense that 2025 will be the year of 'slimphones', what with the rumoured Apple iPhone Air and supposed forthcoming Oppo flagship that's barely any wider than a USB-C port.

I have a feeling that the Galaxy S25 Edge, however, needs to embody other new technologies – such as a silicon-carbon battery for longevity – in order to last long enough per charge, with ample power to deliver what customers of an S25 series model will expect.

There's clearly a longer road ahead yet, then, to get a grasp on the Galaxy S25's full spec, where the company will launch the device, and how many regions it will arrive in. It's clearly a big deal for little phones – but there are a lot of questions that still need answering yet.