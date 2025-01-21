Live
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: all the S25 news as it happens
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be revealed tomorrow, 22 January – we'll be reporting live from the Unpacked event
We're only weeks into 2025, but the stage is already set for one of the biggest and most important product launches in the tech calendar – the new Samsung Galaxy S series flagship. The next Galaxy Unpacked reveal is upon us for the Galaxy S25 series – and T3 is on the ground at the event to report live on all the latest and greatest news.
If you want to watch Galaxy Unpacked as it happens, you can on T3 – we're hosting it in our how to watch the S25 Launch feature. It starts at 18:00 GMT (13:00 EDT, 10:00 PDT) tomorrow, Wednesday 22 January. It's expected to be a bumper issue, with three or possibly even four Galaxy S25 models expected.
In this live blog we'll be highlighting all the biggest and most important news related to the new phones – and any extra Samsung products and services, should there be a surprise "and another thing" revealed as part of the showcase. So stay tuned – this is the place to catch all your Galaxy S25 news and previews.
Samsung Galaxy S25: What to expect?
There have been many leaks ahead of the Unpacked event, the most prominent of which I've linked to below.
In summary, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are anticipated to be largely similar to their predecessors, but with a shift to Qualcomm hardware and a drive towards more AI features. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, meanwhile, is expected to be slightly redesigned with a big camera upgrade.
There are also rumours of a Galaxy S25 Slim, but there's a lot of "will it, won't it?" surrounding that device at present. We'll have to await the Unpacked showcase to see what the deal is...
Samsung Galaxy S25: Key rumours
LIVE: Latest Updates
And another thing...
As well as the Galaxy S25 Slim, Samsung might tease another device towards the end of its Unpacked presentation.
Project Moohan was already confirmed during a Qualcomm event at the tail end of last year, with Samsung expected to reveal more details on its first major mixed reality headset in 2025.
That would give the company a great opportunity to tease it in similar fashion to the Galaxy Ring during last year's Unpacked – we might even find out the real name of the Apple Vision Pro rival. After all, we can't go around calling it Moohan. While that word means "infinity" or "limitless" in Korean, it's also a name of an all-you-can-eat barbecue restaurant.
Great, now I'm really hungry!
All the phones exposed
While we'll be just as excited as anyone to see the new S25 family in the flesh, we already have a pretty good idea of what they look like thanks to a number of picture and photo leaks.
One in particular has been particularly illuminating, with the three handsets each shown in what seem to be official press images. And considering the pics were shared by reliable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) in his newsletter, we can be fairly sure they're genuine.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra in particular sports a tweaked design, with slightly rounder corners this year.
Slim pickings for the US
Before Mike takes over from the US, it's T3's News Editor, Rik Henderson here to bring you some of the latest information on the new Samsung phones.
We've learned a heck of a lot about the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra handsets over the last few months, with picture leaks, specs, even some confirmed details from Samsung itself. Indeed, we think we know so much about them, there might be few surprises.
However, there's one handset we're not actually sure will appear, regardless of plenty of speculation. It is claimed that the Korean manufacturer will be releasing a fourth S25 handset this year, albeit a little later than the others. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might be only teased during the event itself – ahead of a rumoured May launch – but we have been told an interesting detail today.
It seems it won't be released in the US nor Canada, but is destined to be a regional device. Those in the UK and Australia will be pleased to learn that it is planned for release in those countries, though, along with further 37 locations.
Hello from San Jose
Good afternoon! T3's Tech Editor, Mike Lowe, here to kick things off – live from San Jose, which is where the next Galaxy Unpacked event will be taking place this Wednesday 22 January.
I'll be fighting the jetlag to bring you all the latest Galaxy S25 goodies from the ground – before, during and after Unpacked takes place. So expect plenty of live commentary and hands-on imagery from the epicentre of the action...