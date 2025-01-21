Samsung Galaxy Unpacked LIVE: all the S25 news as it happens

We're only weeks into 2025, but the stage is already set for one of the biggest and most important product launches in the tech calendar – the new Samsung Galaxy S series flagship. The next Galaxy Unpacked reveal is upon us for the Galaxy S25 series – and T3 is on the ground at the event to report live on all the latest and greatest news.

If you want to watch Galaxy Unpacked as it happens, you can on T3 – we're hosting it in our how to watch the S25 Launch feature. It starts at 18:00 GMT (13:00 EDT, 10:00 PDT) tomorrow, Wednesday 22 January. It's expected to be a bumper issue, with three or possibly even four Galaxy S25 models expected.

In this live blog we'll be highlighting all the biggest and most important news related to the new phones – and any extra Samsung products and services, should there be a surprise "and another thing" revealed as part of the showcase. So stay tuned – this is the place to catch all your Galaxy S25 news and previews.

Samsung Galaxy S25: What to expect?

Invitation for Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

There have been many leaks ahead of the Unpacked event, the most prominent of which I've linked to below.

In summary, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are anticipated to be largely similar to their predecessors, but with a shift to Qualcomm hardware and a drive towards more AI features. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, meanwhile, is expected to be slightly redesigned with a big camera upgrade.

There are also rumours of a Galaxy S25 Slim, but there's a lot of "will it, won't it?" surrounding that device at present. We'll have to await the Unpacked showcase to see what the deal is...

Samsung Galaxy S25: Key rumours