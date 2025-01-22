Samsung's brand new Galaxy S25 has one thing I wish the S25 Ultra offered

It's Samsung o'clock, with Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – which I've been covering live from the San Jose launch – having just revealed the all-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Plus and S25 handsets. It's a Galaxy bonanza, as was expected, but there are nuances between these handsets that I find interesting.
Of the three key handsets revealed, it's actually something that the base S25 has to offer that the larger and more advanced S25 Ultra doesn't. And it's called 'Coralred' – or Coral Red as I'll call it from here on out. Samsung's exclusive colour is available for the S25 and Plus versions, but the Ultra goes in a different direction. Here's a list of what's what:
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Titanium Silver Blue / Titanium White Silver / Titanium Gray / Titanium Black
- Samsung Galaxy S25 & Plus: Navy / Icy Blue / Mint / Silver Shadow
- S25 Ultra Samsung Store specials: Titanium Pink Gold / Titanium Jet Black / Titanium Jade Green
- S25 & Plus Samsung Store specials: Blue Black / Coral Red / Pink Gold
As you can see from that list, the base colours – which will be ranged everywhere – are fairly subdued this year, with the Ultra's Titanium material finish giving a soft sheen to each of its fairly similar options. By comparison, the S25 and S25 Plus go a little punchier, with no Titanium finish to boast – but a brighter colour palette.
As you can see from my pictures, however, it's the Coral Red that has some real pep about it – and I wish it was also available in a Titanium equivalent for the S25 Ultra too. The Samsung Store special edition colours can only be ordered online directly from Samsung, which might affect how you purchase. Below you can see the S25 Ultra specials (from left to right): Jade Green, Jet Black, Pink Gold.
As you can read in my early impressions review of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25, however, the key specification differences are minimal for 2025. All the handsets offer Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip – but in its 'made for Galaxy' form, so overclocked – and does away with using Samsung's own Exynos chip anywhere around the globe (as was the case for some S24 models).
The year-on-year change for the S25 Ultra is the biggest deal of the trio, for sure, but I do wish that a brighter, more adventurous colour option was also available for the premier handset. Because, just look, below I've added more of the base S25 in Coral Red and its bright hues have me captivated – even though it's the Ultra that I'd want to actually own.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Small upgrade or big deal?
Samsung's small flagship for 2025, the Galaxy S25, is a moderate but welcome update
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: King Android the Great
The Galaxy S25 Ultra goes all-in on AI, upgrades the camera, and refines the design for the better
By Mike Lowe Published