Samsung's brand new Galaxy S25 has one thing I wish the S25 Ultra offered

It's Samsung o'clock, with Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – which I've been covering live from the San Jose launch – having just revealed the all-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Plus and S25 handsets. It's a Galaxy bonanza, as was expected, but there are nuances between these handsets that I find interesting.

Of the three key handsets revealed, it's actually something that the base S25 has to offer that the larger and more advanced S25 Ultra doesn't. And it's called 'Coralred' – or Coral Red as I'll call it from here on out. Samsung's exclusive colour is available for the S25 and Plus versions, but the Ultra goes in a different direction. Here's a list of what's what:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Titanium Silver Blue / Titanium White Silver / Titanium Gray / Titanium Black

Titanium Silver Blue / Titanium White Silver / Titanium Gray / Titanium Black Samsung Galaxy S25 & Plus: Navy / Icy Blue / Mint / Silver Shadow

Navy / Icy Blue / Mint / Silver Shadow S25 Ultra Samsung Store specials: Titanium Pink Gold / Titanium Jet Black / Titanium Jade Green

Titanium Pink Gold / Titanium Jet Black / Titanium Jade Green S25 & Plus Samsung Store specials: Blue Black / Coral Red / Pink Gold

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

As you can see from that list, the base colours – which will be ranged everywhere – are fairly subdued this year, with the Ultra's Titanium material finish giving a soft sheen to each of its fairly similar options. By comparison, the S25 and S25 Plus go a little punchier, with no Titanium finish to boast – but a brighter colour palette.

As you can see from my pictures, however, it's the Coral Red that has some real pep about it – and I wish it was also available in a Titanium equivalent for the S25 Ultra too. The Samsung Store special edition colours can only be ordered online directly from Samsung, which might affect how you purchase. Below you can see the S25 Ultra specials (from left to right): Jade Green, Jet Black, Pink Gold.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

As you can read in my early impressions review of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25, however, the key specification differences are minimal for 2025. All the handsets offer Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip – but in its 'made for Galaxy' form, so overclocked – and does away with using Samsung's own Exynos chip anywhere around the globe (as was the case for some S24 models).

The year-on-year change for the S25 Ultra is the biggest deal of the trio, for sure, but I do wish that a brighter, more adventurous colour option was also available for the premier handset. Because, just look, below I've added more of the base S25 in Coral Red and its bright hues have me captivated – even though it's the Ultra that I'd want to actually own.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)