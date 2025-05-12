Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch right here, even though it's not great news for UK
Samsung will finally unveil its thinnest phone yet during a dedicated livestream – here's how to watch it live
When Samsung held its first Galaxy Unpacked of 2025 earlier this year, it announced the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It also unveiled a fourth phone, albeit in prototype form.
Following months of leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was teased, with dummy units available to ogle. But that was about it.
Now we're about to see the actual consumer version of the superthin flagship, with its official launch scheduled for tomorrow, 13 May 2025.
Samsung will reveal all during a livestream presentation, which you can watch above. And here are all the additional details you need.
How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch
You can watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch presentation via the live video further up this page.
Alternatively, the event will also be streamed on Samsung.com, as well the Samsung Newsroom, and its YouTube channel.
What time does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch start?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch is extremely close now – 13 May 2025 – but UK consumers might feel a bit short-changed.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
That's because it will start at 9am local time for Samsung's homeland of Korea – that's 1am in the UK. Get ready for a late one. It's even worse for those in mainland Europe, although American Samsung fans catch a break thanks to the time zones – it'll kick off at 8pm later today on the East Coast.
For the start time wherever you are in the world, check out the list below:
- US West Coast: 17:00 PDT (12 May)
- US East Coast: 20:00 EDT (12 May)
- UK: 01:00 BST
- Central Europe: 02:00 CEST
- India (New Delhi): 05:30 IST
- China (Beijing): 08:00 CST
- Japan (Tokyo): 09:00 JST
- South Korea (Seoul): 09:00 KST
- Australia (Sydney): 10:00 AEST
What to expect
Samsung has confirmed that it'll launch its thinnest ever Galaxy phone during the event, but we don't expect much else.
Its new foldables, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and a potential tri-fold device, won't make an appearance until later this year.
It has revealed from official details on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ahead of time, though, and we've heard plenty of rumours, too.
For starters, Samsung itself has confirmed that the superthin handset will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. That's a new and innovative glass ceramic layer that will provide additional stability to the phone.
This has been designed in partnership between Corning and Samsung, so will be interesting to see if it's also adopted by future devices.
In addition, Samsung has confirmed that the Edge will feature a 200-megapixel wide-lens camera unit. And it claims it will sport "all-day" battery life, even with the much slimmer build in comparison with others in the S25 range.
We'll find out much more shortly. Just make sure you have plenty of coffee to hand if you plan on staying up to watch if you're in the UK or Europe.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Samsung's tri-fold Galaxy phone tipped to come with a hidden battery surprise
Source reveals how Samsung might be able to create a superthin device with decent battery life
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch official – and it's very soon
The revolutionary phone will be here in a matter of days
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 said to be thinnest foldable yet – could be the breakthrough the market needs
Samsung’s next folding phone could take the form factor in a new direction
-
Samsung's 2025 TVs finally come to the UK – and get the seal of approval from a British institution
Samsung is now BAFTA's official screen partner, as it opens UK pre-orders for its new Neo QLED and OLED models
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 reportedly gets One UI 8 update already, with video showing several new features
You might still be waiting for One UI 7, but someone already has One UI 8
-
Samsung reportedly makes an impactful decision on the Galaxy Z Flip 7
And it might not please everyone
-
Next Samsung Galaxy Watch confirmed by company exec, will sport "innovative" new design
The brand could bring something new in the coming months
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date leaks again, but this time from a trusted source
It's time to get the diary out