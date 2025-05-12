Watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch right here, even though it's not great news for UK

When Samsung held its first Galaxy Unpacked of 2025 earlier this year, it announced the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It also unveiled a fourth phone, albeit in prototype form.

Following months of leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was teased, with dummy units available to ogle. But that was about it.

Now we're about to see the actual consumer version of the superthin flagship, with its official launch scheduled for tomorrow, 13 May 2025.

Official Livestream | Galaxy S25 Edge: Beyond slim | Samsung - YouTube Watch On

Samsung will reveal all during a livestream presentation, which you can watch above. And here are all the additional details you need.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch

You can watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch presentation via the live video further up this page.

Alternatively, the event will also be streamed on Samsung.com, as well the Samsung Newsroom, and its YouTube channel.

What time does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch start?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch is extremely close now – 13 May 2025 – but UK consumers might feel a bit short-changed.

That's because it will start at 9am local time for Samsung's homeland of Korea – that's 1am in the UK. Get ready for a late one. It's even worse for those in mainland Europe, although American Samsung fans catch a break thanks to the time zones – it'll kick off at 8pm later today on the East Coast.

For the start time wherever you are in the world, check out the list below:

US West Coast: 17:00 PDT (12 May)

17:00 PDT (12 May) US East Coast: 20:00 EDT (12 May)

20:00 EDT (12 May) UK: 01:00 BST

01:00 BST Central Europe: 02:00 CEST

02:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 05:30 IST

05:30 IST China (Beijing): 08:00 CST

08:00 CST Japan (Tokyo): 09:00 JST

09:00 JST South Korea (Seoul): 09:00 KST

09:00 KST Australia (Sydney): 10:00 AEST

What to expect

Samsung has confirmed that it'll launch its thinnest ever Galaxy phone during the event, but we don't expect much else.

Its new foldables, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and a potential tri-fold device, won't make an appearance until later this year.

It has revealed from official details on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge ahead of time, though, and we've heard plenty of rumours, too.

For starters, Samsung itself has confirmed that the superthin handset will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. That's a new and innovative glass ceramic layer that will provide additional stability to the phone.

This has been designed in partnership between Corning and Samsung, so will be interesting to see if it's also adopted by future devices.

In addition, Samsung has confirmed that the Edge will feature a 200-megapixel wide-lens camera unit. And it claims it will sport "all-day" battery life, even with the much slimmer build in comparison with others in the S25 range.

We'll find out much more shortly. Just make sure you have plenty of coffee to hand if you plan on staying up to watch if you're in the UK or Europe.