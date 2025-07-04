How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked – foldables, Galaxy Watch 8 and surprises galore

Samsung will hold its second major Unpacked event of the year on Wednesday 9 July 2025 and you can watch it right here.

It is expected to be a bumper show, with a refresh of the company's best foldables on the cards. There's the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, of course, but also a possible cheaper Z Flip 7 FE. We could also see the debut of its tri-fold device – reportedly called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold. You can watch it live below.

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: Official Livestream

Also said to be launching is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 family of smartwatches, and we could even see the long-teased Android XR headset built in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm – currently known as Project Moohan.

Oh, and there may even be other surprises too.

So settle back to watch the latest Galaxy Unpacked, and check out the below for more details.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 launch

The second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked of 2025 will take place in New York today, Wednesday 9 July 2025.

You can watch it live right here, via the video further up this page.

Alternatively, the event will also be streamed on Samsung.com, as well the Samsung Newsroom, and its YouTube channel.

What time does Galaxy Unpacked summer 2025 start?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will kick off at 10am EDT. That’s the local time zone over on the US East Coast.

For the start time wherever you are in the world, check out the list below:

US West Coast: 07:00 PDT

07:00 PDT US East Coast: 10:00 EDT

10:00 EDT UK: 15:00 BST

15:00 BST Central Europe: 16:00 CEST

16:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 19:30 IST

19:30 IST China (Beijing): 22:00 CST

22:00 CST Japan (Tokyo): 23:00 JST

23:00 JST South Korea (Seoul): 23:00 KST

23:00 KST Australia (Sydney): 00:00 AEST (10 July)

What to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked summer 25

By the looks of things, this latest Unpacked could last at least a couple of hours. That's because we're expecting the launch of at least three foldable phones and possibly a ground-breaking fourth.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are shoo-ins, with both getting slimmer builds and potentially more power under the hood.

Then there's a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which is said to be a more affordable flip phone. However, the biggest surprise could well be the unveiling of Samsung's first tri-fold device, which some believe to be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold.

It will allegedly fold out to form a 10-inch tablet, so could be something quite different to the rest of the family.

Invitation for Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 | Samsung

And that's not all – Samsung will also reportedly launch the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic and Watch Ultra 2, and could even announce new earbuds too.

Oh, and expect one additional last thing. There is bound to be an update on Project Moohan, the Android XR headset that will rival the Apple Vision Pro and is being made by Samsung in partnership with Google and Qualcomm.

Phew... could be a busy one.