Samsung Galaxy Unpacked invite is in – here's when Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will launch
Samsung has finally announced its biggest launch event of the summer
Samsung has finally confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 launch will take place on 9 July.
The Galaxy Unpacked event will be hosted in New York and could also see the launch of a new range of Galaxy Watch 8 smartwatches.
Samsung has announced the date and time for its next major Galaxy Unpacked presentation event, and it's just around the corner.
It'll launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 on Wednesday 9 July in New York, with the huge event kicking off at 10am ET, local time (3pm BST).
As ever, the show will be streamed live (and we'll host it on T3) with links appearing closer the time, so you'll simply need a TV, PC, phone or tablet to watch along. There could be a few extra products announced as well as a few surprises too.
What will launch at Galaxy Unpacked July 25?
As well as its yearly foldable refresh, with the Fold 7 being of particular note thanks to its confirmed superslim build, we could see an additional foldable in the form of a cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
It has been reported that the additional handset will be added to the lineup for those who want to invest in a foldable, but have so far been put off by the expense.
In addition, Samsung is expected to launch a new series of smartwatches – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch 8 Ultra. The latter will be similar to the last model, but there's been an alleged design rethink for the others in the range. This has been backed up by numerous picture leaks.
Finally, Samsung might give us a glimpse of the tri-fold phone it very briefly teased during the January Unpacked.
It'll certainly be a jam-packed event, that's for sure. So make sure you pop 9 July in your diary and we'll also bring you the video stream when available.
