Quick Summary Samsung has officially teased the first glimpse of its next Galaxy Z Fold flagship, expected to be the Z Fold 7 Ultra, in a short animated video render. Rumours suggest that Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked will fall in early July, which is when the Ultra and other new Galaxy devices are anticipated.

It's been a non-stop year for Samsung, launching into 2025 with a mega Galaxy Unpacked event back in January. Now, based on an official first-look teaser that just dropped, we're not far away from the next event – anticipated to be in early July.

That first Unpacked of 2025 set the tone of Samsung's mobile future, revealing the super-slim Galaxy S25 Edge, which partly lays the foundation for the next-gen and all-new Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra – the very handset purported to be on show in this video teaser.

Samsung's official newsroom put out a release titled 'Meet the Next Chapter of Ultra', detailing the want for "bigger screens, better cameras", but in "a smaller and more portable form factor[s]". That's the ethos the all-new Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra is expected to embody.

What's new in the Z Fold 7 Ultra?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Right now, however, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra is mere conjecture. The all-new flagship ought to represent far more than a Galaxy Z Fold 6 upgrade, and based on the official Samsung bit-quotes above will bring a new, larger screen in a trimmed-down format that we've never seen before.

The video teaser certainly doesn't reveal much, however, with the backlit handset a mere shadow, its dimensions not discernible during the unfolding and folding animation. It certainly looks stunning, though – a surefire upgrade for the best folding phones this year.

The next-gen and all-new foldable flagship is rumoured to be the thinnest-ever such device, going a step beyond even the Oppo Find N5's 4.4mm measure. Exactly how Samsung has gone about that is yet to be seen, and it'll certainly raise battery life queries – just as the Galaxy S25 Edge did.

There's never been an 'Ultra' in the Galaxy Z Fold line-up before, so it's an all-new focus point for Samsung. In addition to its new size, there's the guarantee of Galaxy AI at its core – "seamless AI integration optimized for the foldable format", to quote the brand – bringing new features to the table.

When will the Z Fold 7 launch?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

What Samsung isn't saying, however, is exactly when we'll get to see this new handset. With Apple's WWDC event taking place on 9 June, however, there's a high chance that the Korean brand will retort Apple's likely all-out 'Intelligence' showcase.

The rumours remain that Samsung's next Unpacked will take place in early July, but whether that's the first or second week nobody yet knows. As we're around one month away from Wednesday 2 July, however, this teaser could represent the four-weeks-out klaxon.

Either way, there's not going to be too long before we see the next all-new Samsung Galaxy flagship. "When it unfolds, it transforms," is about all we've got to go on for the time being. But the first Ultra foldable is sure to impress – whenever it's revealed.