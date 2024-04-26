Samsung's next Unpacked event revealed – here's when the Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring will launch

Quick Summary Samsung is said to be hosting its next big launch event on 10 July 2024. The Galaxy Unpacked will likely see the launch of several new devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Ring.

We were already pretty sure that Samsung is to hold its next major Galaxy Unpacked event in July, considering that's par for the course, but we've now learned a potential date to mark in our calendars.

The firm is expected to unveil its new foldable phones and the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Ring on 10 July 2024.

That comes from SamMobile, which claims to have learned the date from "multiple sources". It also reports that the launch event will be held in Paris this time, which makes sense seeing as Samsung is a headline sponsor of the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in the French city this summer.

There will likely be almost as many eyes on the next Unpacked as the Olympics themselves, as Samsung plans to launch a whole swathe of new devices in a jam-packed show.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 could be joined by a third device in the lineup this year – which will either be cheaper Z Fold 6a or more feature-packed and expensive Z Fold 6 Ultra, depending on which rumour to believe.

There will be the full launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring after its brief outing at MWC 2024 earlier this year.

We also expect to see a new smartwatch – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 – which may introduce Galaxy AI smarts to the range. And there's even talk of a new pair of wireless earbuds from the brand, for good measure.

The 10 July date is a little earlier than usual, with last year's event taking place later in the month, but it does enable Samsung to get its new folding devices onto the market sooner. After all, it will soon have another very capable rival in the form of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which is tipped for launch pretty soon.

And there are other foldables out there that have somewhat stolen Samsung's crown of late – such as the OnePlus Open, which has been very highly received (and reviewed).

So let the battle commence.