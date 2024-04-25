Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could be announced any time now

Quick Summary Motorola is set to announce its next flip phone soon, as an unknown device has been spotted on the website of BIS – India's standards commission. It is thought to be the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which makes sense considering the timing of last year's model.

Motorola could announce its next flagship folding phone very soon as it has popped up on the website of BIS (the Bureau of Indian Standards). This is a necessity for products to release in India and is usually an indication that they are imminent.

The phone spotted this time is listed under the Motorola brand and comes with the model number XT2453-1. But, while it doesn't mention the Razr 50 Ultra by name, its predecessor (the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra) was also listed at around the same time last year as the XT2321-1.

If the manufacturer sticks to its traditional launch pattern, it makes sense for this latest device to be the replacement.

The potential flip phone also appeared on the Eurasian Ecomonic Commission (EEC) site recently, sporting the same code. That too was reported to be the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra by 91Mobiles, which found both references.

Last year's model released at the start of June, so we shouldn't have long to wait for this new version.

A few rumours on it have emerged over the last month or so, including some specifications and a leaked image (supposedly taken from an official document).

The Motorola Glory, as it is allegedly codenamed, is said to come with a more slender, flexible build and improved battery performance. The processing is likely to be beefier too, which wouldn't be that hard considering the existing 40 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. We've had a couple more generations since that was released by Qualcomm.

The front display could be larger, too, although there are few other details to share at this time.

Needless to say, we'll report on any further developments as they happen. And, considering the timing of the BIS posting, you shouldn't have too long to wait to find out more on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 rival.