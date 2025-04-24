Motorola officially reveals Razr 60 Ultra, setting this year's standard for flip phones
There's a Razr 60, an Edge 60 and an Edge 60 Pro too
Quick Summary
Motorola has revealed its 2025 product line up, with new Razr models and new Edge smartphones.
The Razr 60 Ultra is the hero, running flagship hardware and offering a colourful and compact design, but there's plenty on offer with the other announcements too.
If you’ve been following leaks over the last couple of months, you’ll be all too familiar with the Razr 60 Ultra. It’s appeared in so many rumours, there was almost nothing left for Motorola to reveal.
Reveal it now has though, with the Lenovo-owned company announcing the Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra alongside the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro, as well as a couple of other surprises.
The Razr 60 Ultra is the hero of the announcements, and while its design is largely familiar, there are plenty of notable upgrades to the folding phone. The hinge has been redesigned and reinforced with titanium for durability. There’s also now an official IP48 rating, and it’s the first smartphone to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic for what's said to be the strongest external display.
The internal display has increased in size too with a jump up to 7-inches and both the internal and external displays have seen big improvements in brightness, with the main display offering a 4,500 nits brightness, while the external display sits at 3,500 nits. Under the hood, there's the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, supported by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, making this very much a flagship device.
A dual 50-megapixel camera setup makes up the main camera sensors, with a main sensor and ultra wide sensor, and there's a 50-megapixel camera on the front too. Motorola has also significantly improved the battery capacity, with a 4,700mAh cell and 67W fast charging said to offer a day of power in 8 minutes.
For the Razr 60, the design is very much the same as the Razr 50, but it too has multiple improvements. Like the Razr 60 Ultra, it has IP48 dust resistance, as well as a redesigned hinge for durability. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, and it has up to 12GB of RAM (region dependant), as well as up to 512GB of storage.
No changes were made to the display size for the Razr 50, though the brightness has increased here too, with the internal display offering 3,000 nits and the external display offering 1,700 nits. The battery capacity meanwhile, increased to 4,500mAh with support for 30W charging.
What about the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro?
Elsewhere, the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro have a few of their own highlights, with the Edge 60 Pro offering a 6,000mAh battery and support for 90W fast charging, and a triple rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. There's also a 50-megapixel front camera for good measure.
The display of the Edge 60 Pro is a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a quad curved design and the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme. For the standard Edge 60, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 runs the show, while a 6.7-inch pOLED display offers a refresh rate up to 120Hz and 4,500 nits peak brightness.
Pricing and availability for all the Motorola phones had yet to be announced at the time of writing but all feature Moto AI and all come with Pantone validated displays.
The Razr 60 Ultra comes in four colour options, including Pantone Rio Red with a leather-like finish, Pantone Sacrab that's a collaboration with Italian-brand Alcantara and has a suede-like finish, Pantone Mountain Trail with a wood-effect finish, and Pantone Cabaret with a satin-like finish.
The Razr 60 also comes in four Pantone-approved colours, while the Edge 60 Pro comes in three Pantone colours and the Edge 60 comes in four Pantone colours.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
