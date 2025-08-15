Google Pixel 10 battery specs leak and its very good news

Quick summary The Google Pixel 10 family is launching next week and now regulatory listings have confirmed the battery details. The good news is that all the Pixel 10 models are expected to have a higher battery capacity, which should lead to improved endurance.

There's barely anything that we don't know about the new Pixel 10 phones that Google is preparing to announce next week, but this latest leak reinforces one of the most significant improvements that we're expecting to see – the batteries.

Pixel phones aren't renowned for their endurance. Compared to some of the best Android phones, Google plays it a little safe, not packing in huge batteries or offering hugely fast charging. But it's now been confirmed that the Google Pixel 10 phones will see a battery increase over the Pixel 9.

The details come from YTechB (page removed, but via 9to5Google) who seems to have uncovered the European Union's battery testing scores for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. This details the capacities of the batteries, as well other information about the product's efficiency and repairability. This reinforces battery capacity leaks that we've already seen.

Looking across these ratings, we can see the following changes to the Pixel battery capacities, which I've listed alongside the Pixel 9 models for comparison.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Google Pixel 10 battery increases Pixel 10 4,970mAh Pixel 9 4,700mAh Pixel 10 Pro 4,870mAh Pixel 9 Pro 4,700mAh Pixel 10 Pro XL 5,200mAh Pixel 9 Pro XL 5,060mAh

The ratings listed by those regulatory labels isn't exactly the same as the "advertised" capacity, but it puts those leaks in the right place, showing an increase across the board.

The energy ratings that the Pixel 10 phones are awarded are either A or B (meaning they are efficient), while there are minor improvements in repairability. The EU testing also verifies IP68 ratings as well as the 7-years of updates that the phones are expected to get.

A wireless boost is coming to Pixel 10

The Pixel 10 models stand to benefit from another technology when it comes to charging, with support for Qi 2 wireless charging. For years Google has offered wireless charging, but even though the Qi 2 standard was there there to be used, there's been very little movement from Android phone manufacturers, with only the HMD Skyline offering it.

That appears to be changing for the Pixel 10 family, with support for Qi 2 and a Pixelsnap charger bringing wireless charging speeds up to scratch with the iPhone. While some manufacturers have offered support via a case, Google will be offering it au natural.

I'm hoping that's going to lead to wider support across Android, so that we can enjoy better in-car mounts, battery packs and other accessories.