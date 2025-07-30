Google Pixel 10 getting major hardware upgrade that iPhone owners have enjoyed for years

Quick Summary The Google Pixel 10 range could enjoy a killer hardware boost. That sees Qi2 wireless charging employed.

There's not too long left to wait for the launch of the new Google Pixel 10 range, and it's shaping up to be a really impressive handset. The last few weeks have played host to a wealth of leaks and rumours, leaving us with a fairly good impression of what the device may look like.

But there is always something else to learn, and the latest leaked images of the upcoming Android phone might just have revealed something massive. The images are shown with a charging device attached to the back, which suggests the presence of a Qi2 charging system.

That device is said to be dubbed the Pixelsnap Charger, and looks relatively familiar for anyone who has used a Google Pixel Watch. The overall design isn't too much different to its charging puck, though it's a little broader.

Crucially, these images show it in use on the bare back cover of the handset – no smoke, mirrors or special cases in sight. That means the hardware is baked into the phone itself, which is great news for those who prefer a case-free experience.

The images were shared by Evan Blass on Twitter. Blass is well-regarded within the tech space as someone which a knack for getting information and pictures to the public ahead of full releases.

The tweet also showcases the official case for the Pro model of the devices. That's much less exciting, though, with a mostly unchanged design from that of the Google Pixel 9 Pro models.

Even so, it's cool to see. With just a matter of weeks to go before the launch event is set to take place, excitement is really building for the new handsets.

They're shaping up to be pretty impressive devices, too. Check out the full rundown of all the leaked specs, or leaked information on the colours for the Google Pixel 10 Pro and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for more information.