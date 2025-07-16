Google Pixel Watch 4 reportedly coming with a key upgrade

Quick Summary It's claimed the Google Pixel Watch 4 could get battery improvements in terms of both capacity and charging speeds. The details allegedly come from a source inside Google.

We've already seen plenty of smartwatch announcements this year, from the OnePlus Watch 3 in a couple of size options to the latest Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic that were only revealed at the beginning of the month.

But there are at least two more yet to come. Apple is expected to reveal its Apple Watch Series 11 later this year, and Google is also rumoured to introduce a successor to the Pixel Watch 3 before the summer is over.

In all honesty, there haven't been as many rumours surrounding the Pixel Watch 4 as there have been for the Pixel 10 phones, but the latest report does give us a better indication as to what improvements we might see in Google's next smartwatch.

What improvements are coming for the Pixel Watch 4?

According to Android Authority, which cites a source inside Google, there will be two sizes of the Pixel Watch 4, much like the Pixel Watch 3, and both will run on the same Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor as the last two generations.

There was a rumour that Qualcomm was working on a new wearable platform, but presumably that won't be ready in time for the Pixel Watch 4 launch.

Despite possibly offering no performance boost however, the report does claim the Pixel Watch 4 models will feature larger batteries. According to Android Authority, the 41mm of the Pixel Watch 4 will have a 327mAh battery, up from 307mAh in the Pixel Watch 3, while the 45mm model will have a 459mAh battery, up from 420mAh.

It's also claimed charging speeds will be a little faster for this year. Unfortunately, there are no "concrete figures" for the charging speeds just yet. In terms of design, it's thought the Pixel Watch 4 will be similar to the Pixel Watch 3 based on previous leaks.

For now, nothing is officially confirmed but with Google expected to hold its Pixel event sometime in August, it shouldn't be too much longer before we find out.

