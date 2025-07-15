Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold leak suggests it might not be the Z Fold 7 rival we'd hoped

Quick Summary An almost full specs list for the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has appeared in an exclusive report. It suggests a larger and brighter cover screen, plus a bigger battery, but also a design that's almost identical to last year.

Samsung recently announced its next generation of folding phones in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7, and now eyes on competitors and what they can bring out of the bag. And that includes Google.

Its Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to launch in the next couple of months and will therefore go head-to-head with the Z Fold 7 – so can it compare?

Sadly, the latest report suggests it may fall short in one pivotal area.

Android Headlines has published a full list of specifications for the forthcoming foldable, which includes an increase in the cover display from 6.3-inches to 6.4-inches, as well as a boost in brightness to 3,000 nits.

But while the likes of the Fold 7 and Honor Magic V5 boast superslim, super sexy form factors, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reported to look very similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – positively chunky in comparison. Its camera setup is reported to be similar to last year's model too.

What else can we expect from the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will have a 48-megapixel main camera, 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x zoom. There are also said to be 10-megapixel selfie cameras on the main display and the cover display.

A larger battery capacity is thought to be on board however, with the report claiming the device could feature a 5,015mAh capacity. That's highlighted as being nearly 10% bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

But then, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is very slim, and by the looks of the video that accompanied the report, the caveat for a bigger battery seems to be the foldable's waistline.

Nothing is confirmed for now though, not even the official date of date for the Pixel event, which is expected to take place in August. Take these specs with a pinch of salt therefore.

Who knows, maybe the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will go on a diet before it launches?