Insta360 strikes early with massive X5 update ahead of DJI and GoPro 360° camera launches

Insta360 has fired the opening shot in what’s shaping up to be a summer of 360° camera wars.

With rumours swirling around about the new DJI Osmo 360 and a week after GoPro officially teased its upcoming Max 2 camera, Insta360 has dropped a powerful Summer Update for its most powerful rugged cam.

It adds new features, smarter software, and hardware upgrades designed to keep the brand and its flagship action camera, the Insta360 X5, ahead of the curve.

The biggest upgrade is AdaptiveTone, a clever exposure system that records light data independently from each of the X5’s dual lenses.

This allows the camera to automatically balance highlights and shadows across scenes with dramatic contrast (like doorways or sun-drenched trails) without resorting to aggressive post-processing.

The result is natural-looking 360-degree footage in all scenarios, making the camera better suited for more than just action shots.

AdaptiveTone is available in 8K30fps and 5.7K30fps 360 Video and PureVideo modes.

Speaking of PureVideo, Insta360’s low-light technology is also now available in Single-Lens Mode, having previously been limited to 360° video.

It unlocks crisper, cleaner footage in darker conditions across both immersive and traditional video styles.

Battery boost

Battery life has also seen a major boost. Existing X5 owners benefit immediately from a firmware update that improves Endurance Mode.

Recording at 5.7K24fps now stretches to a whopping 208 minutes, up from 185 minutes, and Endurance Mode is now unlocked for 8K30fps recording, offering just under two hours of continuous high-res capture.

For those who need even more juice, Insta360 has launched a new 2,800mAh Ultra Battery that delivers up to 235 minutes (!) of runtime in 5.7K mode, which is about 17% longer than the standard battery.

ND filters!

The X5 already introduced interchangeable lenses, and Insta360 is making the most of the new feature by adding the first ND filters ever designed for a 360 camera.

The X5 ND Filters Set includes three options (ND16, ND32, ND64), reminiscent of the lens options available for the GoPro Hero 13 Black.

Water-related updates are also rolling out to the X5. AquaVision 3.0 applies colour adjustment options that best match your underwater shot.

The upcoming Invisible Dive Case Pro is said to improve underwater image quality through advanced optical design

With GoPro and DJI waiting in the wings, it’s clear Insta360 isn’t giving up its pole position without a fight.