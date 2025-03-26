Motorola Razr 60 Ultra looking like it'll be the flip phone to beat this year
It looks great and its specs are impressive, based on the most recent leaks
Quick Summary
Following its specifications leaking on a certification site, detailed renders of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra have now appeared.
They show the device in green with what looks like a leather finish on the back. The rest of the design remains similar to the Razr 50 Ultra.
There have already been several rumours surrounding the next foldable phones set to arrive from Motorola. The Motorola Razr 60 and Motorola Razr 60 Ultra are expected to succeed the popular Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra from last year, with the 60 Ultra having only just recently appeared in TENAA certification.
But following the leak of some of its specifications on the TENAA site, we now have additional neat renders of the flagship flip phone, which add extra credence to previous images leaked by Evan Blass.
Picked up by 91Mobiles, the renders were shared by Sudhanshu Ambhore on X and show a device similar to last year's model.
There is a centralised punch hole camera at the top of the internal display, while the secondary display on the outside has two camera lenses in the bottom right corner, as per the Razr 50 Ultra.
The renders show the device in green, which matches some leaks that appeared earlier this year, and the rear of the device appears to have a leather finish, which Motorola has done before.
What specs could the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra offer?
No other information appeared alongside the image, but the previous TENAA leak suggests the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, which could be called the Motorola Razr+ in the US, will have a 6.96-inch main display with a 2,992 x 1,224 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz.
There's also said to be a 4-inch secondary screen with a 1,272 x 1,080 pixel resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It's rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset – the flagship processor from the US company.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The leaked listing claimed the processor would be supported by RAM options of 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB, and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and potentially 2TB.
Elsewhere, it's thought the Razr 60 Ultra will have a 4,275mAh battery, support 68W fast charging and have a dual camera made up of two 50-megapixel sensors on the rear, and a 50-megapixel selfie camera.
For now, Motorola hasn't confirmed any details surrounding the next Razr flip phones, but with some much information leaking, we wouldn't be surprised to see them soon.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could be nearing launch as flip phone spotted online
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could have a hot new competitor
By Chris Hall Published
-
Motorola just made the bougiest flip phone you could possibly imagine
Even Barbie would go wide-eyed with much pink
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra leaks – will kick off the flip phone wars for 2025
And set a very high standard too it seems
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
New Motorola flip phone shows off the 2025 Pantone colour of the year
And we love it
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Motorola free upgrade to add feature Samsung Galaxy owners have enjoyed for months
There's a really useful feature coming to your Moto phone
By Chris Hall Published
-
Motorola's next Razr foldable could come with a neat new tech idea
Or perhaps we should say a future Razr...
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Motorola ThinkPhone 25 really means business – tough as nails and fully juiced
Also as secure as they come
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Motorola set to launch a surprise extra flip phone
Could we see a cheaper Moto flip phone before the year is out?
By Britta O'Boyle Published