Motorola Razr 60 Ultra looking like it'll be the flip phone to beat this year

Quick Summary Following its specifications leaking on a certification site, detailed renders of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra have now appeared. They show the device in green with what looks like a leather finish on the back. The rest of the design remains similar to the Razr 50 Ultra.

There have already been several rumours surrounding the next foldable phones set to arrive from Motorola. The Motorola Razr 60 and Motorola Razr 60 Ultra are expected to succeed the popular Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra from last year, with the 60 Ultra having only just recently appeared in TENAA certification.

But following the leak of some of its specifications on the TENAA site, we now have additional neat renders of the flagship flip phone, which add extra credence to previous images leaked by Evan Blass.

Picked up by 91Mobiles, the renders were shared by Sudhanshu Ambhore on X and show a device similar to last year's model.

There is a centralised punch hole camera at the top of the internal display, while the secondary display on the outside has two camera lenses in the bottom right corner, as per the Razr 50 Ultra.

The renders show the device in green, which matches some leaks that appeared earlier this year, and the rear of the device appears to have a leather finish, which Motorola has done before.

What specs could the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra offer?

No other information appeared alongside the image, but the previous TENAA leak suggests the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, which could be called the Motorola Razr+ in the US, will have a 6.96-inch main display with a 2,992 x 1,224 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz.

There's also said to be a 4-inch secondary screen with a 1,272 x 1,080 pixel resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It's rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset – the flagship processor from the US company.

The leaked listing claimed the processor would be supported by RAM options of 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB, and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and potentially 2TB.

Elsewhere, it's thought the Razr 60 Ultra will have a 4,275mAh battery, support 68W fast charging and have a dual camera made up of two 50-megapixel sensors on the rear, and a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

For now, Motorola hasn't confirmed any details surrounding the next Razr flip phones, but with some much information leaking, we wouldn't be surprised to see them soon.