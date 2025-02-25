Motorola Razr 60 Ultra could be nearing launch as flip phone spotted online

Quick Summary The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra leaks keep coming, this time revealing certification and more images of Motorola's phone. The new device is expected to replace the Razr 50 Ultra and launch in the coming weeks.

We’re in the midst of phone launch season. We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the official release of the Huawei Mate XT, the iPhone 16e has surfaced, and there’s more to come. That could include the next generation of Motorola Razr, the company’s folding phone.

The Moto Razr 60 Ultra is expected to be the company’s new flagship folding phone, taking on the flip style that is synonymous with the Razr brand. The 2024 Razr 50 Ultra was one of the best folding phones around, so there’s high hopes for this 2025 model.

With official-looking images being shared by Evan Blass, showing us all sides and angles of the phone, there’s little left to the imagination. We’ve previously seen this phone in a green colour, but now we’ve also seen it in Rio Red.

In addition, the phone – thought to be codenamed Orion – has gained 3C certification, suggesting it’s nearing launch (via 91mobiles).

From those details we learn that the new XT2553-2 Moto phone will have a 33W charging speed, a minor increase from the 30W charging offered by the Razr 40 Ultra. There’s also 15W wireless charging.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

What to expect from the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Now that we’ve seen what’s thought to be the Razr 60 Ultra a couple of times, we’re getting a good idea of what to expect. The phone will probably come in a range of colours and be finished with a vegan leather back. It’s expected to have a colour-matched matte frame.

The design doesn’t appear to have changed too much over the Razr 50 Ultra from 2024, with a full-cover display wrapping around the camera lenses.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s said that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will power this phone, but it’s not clear which variant it might be – it could be the slightly lower-power 7-core version of the hardware. It’s expected to have 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Whether there will be any change to the display sizes remains unknown, but the previous phone had a 6.9-inch internal (folding) display and a 3.6-inch external display.

With Mobile World Congress approaching, Motorola might take advantage of the show to reveal its new phone, although we’re expecting a slightly lower-spec Moto Razr 60 to be announced too. Bear in mind that Motorola uses different naming in different regions, so in the US, we’re likely to see the Motorola Razr+ 2025 announced.