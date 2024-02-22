MWC 2024 live blog: all the news and phone reveals that matter

Each year there's a major event in the February mobile phone calendar called Mobile World Congress (or MWC for short). MWC 2024 is now upon us, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, where many mobile brands show off their latest wares, in the hope of capturing media attention and netting a spot among the best phones money can buy.

The T3 team is at the show en force to gather all the relevant news, announcements and product reveals that matter from the show floor and various conferences – plus the surrounding areas, as many non-participants of the GSM Association's show also utilise the city of Barcelona to set out their stalls.

So just what can you expect from MWC 2024? There are confirmed events and keynotes from Honor, Xiaomi, Qualcomm and more, plus major brands such as Samsung will be on the show floor to flaunt its latest devices, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In addition to the big reveals, we'll be bringing you live news as it happens – check below the fold for all the latest.

When is MWC 2024?

(Image credit: Future)

MWC 2024 officially takes place from Monday 26 February through to Thursday 29 February. However, many brands will be behind closed doors the weekend prior showcasing products and handling briefings with media representatives, including T3 – which is why this live blog is running now as the show steps up to officially kick off.

Samsung at MWC

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Gone are the days when Samsung utilised MWC as its launch base for its latest S series of flagship phones. This year that's already well and truly happened: and T3 has reviewed the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra handsets.

However, Samsung will be holding a 'Samsung Mobile Business Summit 2024' on Monday 26 February at 14:00 UK time (15:00 EU, 09:00 ET, 06:00 PT, 01:00(+1) AEST). It might not be what you expect, though, as it will be focused on the way the working world has changed.

On the MWC show floor Samsung Networks will be in attendance, but, again, don't expect new phone reveals.

Google at MWC

(Image credit: Future)

No, Google doesn't attend MWC and the 2024 show is no different. However, with rumours floating around of a forthcoming Pixel 8a handset, there's a question mark as to whether Google will make any noise about that as-yet-rumoured device.

Apple at MWC

(Image credit: Future)

Apple also doesn't participate in MWC – not least because the iPhone launch schedule is well out of sync, anticipated for early/mid-September 2024 – and the Cupertino brand is not even that likely to utilise the show's timing to divebomb in with a distracting event reveal.

However, just imagine if a sudden announcement of the Vision Pro for European audiences was announced during the show's time frame. That'd set a cat among the pigeons and gain a lot of attention, that's for sure!

Nothing at MWC

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

We know that a Nothing Phone (2a) is definitely on the way. It was hinted at from an MWC invite late last year, but since then the design and launch date has been confirmed for... March!

Hang on, that's not during MWC? Nope, it's not! But there's a strong chance that Nothing, being as it is, will drip-feed more teases and, as per the original invite up top, there's certainly a social networking event where there's a strong chance the (2a) will be spotted en masse.

Xiaomi at MWC

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Xiaomi is a little peculiar in its launch cycles: the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro have already been announced... for China. Could MWC 2024 be the base for the brand to announce wider distribution? It's possible.

The bigger news, however, is that a rumoured Xiaomi 14 Ultra will show face. That's Xiaomi's major Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rival and, based on a Tweet/X by the company's founder and CEO, it looks to have a legit camera setup.

Honor at MWC

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

It's no secret that Honor will be in MWC attendance, acting as one of the first brands to reveal its latest handsets – with a conference officially being held at 13:00 UK time (14:00 EU, 08:00 ET, 05:00 PT, 00:00(+1) AEST), as per the company's official website.

So just what can we expect? Well, the already-reviewed Honor Magic V2 is a given, as is the already-named Honor Magic 6 Pro. But it's a Porsche Design version of the latter handset that looks to be the most interesting device of the lot.

OnePlus at MWC

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

It's been fairly traditional for OnePlus to utilise MWC to showcase concept phones – sometimes purely for fun, other times as preludes to real releases. This year it's unlikely to be handset focused, however, as despite the superb OnePlus Open winning the foldable phones race, there's rumour that OnePlus will exit the foldables market (along with Vivo).

With that side unsure, it moves to the OnePlus Watch 2 to be the star of the show instead, as that's now confirmed to make its debut at MWC. The wearable has been long rumoured and is said to be "a whole new direction" for the second-generation model compared to the original OnePlus Watch from 2021.

Motorola at MWC

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

While it's unlikely Motorola will reveal a new handset at MWC – its owner, Lenovo, will no doubt be showing off new laptops though – it has been very good at utilising off-site locations in the past to show off future concept phones. In 2023 it was the Rizr 'rollable' phone, so here's hoping for the next step in that evolution for 2024, right?

Huawei at MWC

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Huawei is confirmed to hold a keynote on Sunday 25 February (15:30 UK time; 16:30 EU, 10:30 ET, 07:30 PT, 02:30(+1) AEST) but it won't be a handset-focused reveal this year. Instead expect discussion about the future of 5G, as the Chinese company is a major force with its networking kit...

Tecno at MWC

(Image credit: Tecno)

If you don't know about Tecno then pay attention: this recent mobile brand caught T3's attention in 2023 for its reveal of the Phantom V Flip. And for MWC 2024 we know that the brand will be at the show, likely to launch next-gen foldable products and concepts. We'll certainly be paying attention!