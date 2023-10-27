The Xiaomi 14 Pro might even turn the heads of iPhone fans on a tighter budget

Xiaomi has launched its latest pair of flagship Android phones in China and the specifications are rather special.

The Xiaomi 14 is a superslim handset which runs on Qualcomm's recently announced top-of-the-line chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and comes with a Leica camera on the rear which features a floating telephoto lens.

However, it is the Xiaomi 14 Pro model that stands out the most thanks to a special titantium edition variant that puts it firmly in Apple's wheelhouse.

Like the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the special edition 14 Pro has a titanium surround and reinforced display covered in what the brand calls Xiaomi Ceramic Glass.

It claims this microcrystal layer allows the screen to be dropped from a height that is 10 times higher than previous Xiaomi models without breaking. It also states that the glass is 1.25 times more resistant to scratches.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi 14 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) resolution and peak brightness of 3000 nits (something it shares with the smaller sibling). It has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The camera on the rear is similar on both models, with only minor alterations (such as a variable aperture on the Pro). There's a 50-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide cam, and that 50-megapixel telephoto lens.

As well as Qualcomm's latest processing unit, the phone will sport either 12GB of 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM depending on the model, plus 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The battery is 4,880mAh and you can expect 120W superfast charging when wired, 50W when charging via a wireless source.

The regular Xiaomi 14 shares much of the same internal spec, but has a 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display with a slightly lower resolution (2670 x 1200). It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pricing for the Xiaomi 14 Pro starts at 4,999 yuan (around £562 / $683). The standard Xiaomi 14 will be available in China for 3,999 yuan (£450 / $546). Both are on pre-order in the country now.

There's no word yet on global availability, but considering the Xiaomi 13T Pro has only recently arrived in the UK, we doubt it'll be until next February at the earliest – maybe around Mobile World Congress 2024.