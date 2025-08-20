Asus and Microsoft confirm Xbox Ally X and Ally release date and additional details

Quick Summary Asus and Xbox have announced that the ROG Xbox Ally X and Ally handhelds will be available in multiple countries, including the UK and US, from 16 October 2025. Pricing is yet to be revealed, however.

After several weeks of rumours, both Asus and Xbox have announced when their collaborative handheld consoles will be available to buy.

The ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally will go on sale in the UK and other regions on 16 October 2025 – a date that has leaked in recent times.

Speaking from Gamescom 2025 in Germany, where both models are available for the public to view for the first time, the companies also said that they'll follow-up with pre-order and pricing details for different regions "in the coming weeks".

The Xbox Ally X is the flagship handheld, running on an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It also houses a 1TB M.2 SSD for storage and an 80Wh battery, needed to offer enough battery life to keep you playing for a few hours.

Its cheaper sibling, the Xbox Ally, drops the CPU down to the AMD Ryzen 2 A processor, which will be backed up by 16GB of RAM. The SSD storage is also halved, to 512GB.

It'll come with a 60Wh battery, but the other specs mean that it should still run for about the same amount of time before needing to be recharged.

Both handhelds will include a 7-inch 120Hz IPS display with a 1080p resolution.

In terms of the gaming experience, they will boot into a dedicated Xbox layer (on top of Windows) which will filter games, so you know which ones will work.

It's been announced that the Microsoft team has been working on optimising games for the platform, with badges accompanying titles, such as "Handheld Optimised" and "Mostly Compatible".

More games will be optimised over time.

We'll update when more details become available, including pricing.