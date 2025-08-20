Asus and Microsoft confirm Xbox Ally X and Ally release date and additional details
Will be available in October in the UK and globally
Quick Summary
Asus and Xbox have announced that the ROG Xbox Ally X and Ally handhelds will be available in multiple countries, including the UK and US, from 16 October 2025.
Pricing is yet to be revealed, however.
After several weeks of rumours, both Asus and Xbox have announced when their collaborative handheld consoles will be available to buy.
The ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally will go on sale in the UK and other regions on 16 October 2025 – a date that has leaked in recent times.
Speaking from Gamescom 2025 in Germany, where both models are available for the public to view for the first time, the companies also said that they'll follow-up with pre-order and pricing details for different regions "in the coming weeks".
The Xbox Ally X is the flagship handheld, running on an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It also houses a 1TB M.2 SSD for storage and an 80Wh battery, needed to offer enough battery life to keep you playing for a few hours.
Its cheaper sibling, the Xbox Ally, drops the CPU down to the AMD Ryzen 2 A processor, which will be backed up by 16GB of RAM. The SSD storage is also halved, to 512GB.
It'll come with a 60Wh battery, but the other specs mean that it should still run for about the same amount of time before needing to be recharged.
Both handhelds will include a 7-inch 120Hz IPS display with a 1080p resolution.
In terms of the gaming experience, they will boot into a dedicated Xbox layer (on top of Windows) which will filter games, so you know which ones will work.
It's been announced that the Microsoft team has been working on optimising games for the platform, with badges accompanying titles, such as "Handheld Optimised" and "Mostly Compatible".
More games will be optimised over time.
We'll update when more details become available, including pricing.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
