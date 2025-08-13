iPhone 17 Pro could be more expensive and cheaper at the same time

Quick Summary The iPhone 17 Pro pricing has been leaked and it appears to start $50 higher than its predecessor. But that could come with double the memory representing an increase that offers a lot more for the price. This comes from a Chinese leakster on Weibo which has made this claim several times across the past few weeks.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 17 at the start of September and it looks like that could mean news about a fresh price.

The last set of iPhones to create this price jump were the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. That jump is expected to happen again with the iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple may drop the current 128GB model in favour of 256GB as the entry storage capacity. This is what it did previously with a price jump of $50. Recent rumours suggest that's about to happen again.

What will be the new iPhone price?

Apple has not revealed anything yet but serial Chinese leakster Instant Digital has taken to Weibo to share what is claimed to be the new iPhone price.

The post suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro will be $50 more than last year, starting at $1,049. So while this sounds like more, it could also mean a saving of sorts.

Currently if you go for the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro it will cost $999, while the 256GB is $100 more at $1,099. So by pushing the price up by $50, but doubling the memory, Apple is kind of giving customers this extra storage at half the current price of making that jump.

Of course this is all rumours right now, but with previous examples of this happening, it does make sense that it could do again.

Currently Apple offers up to 1TB of storage on its iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. It is not clear if that top end will also increase or if Apple simply plans to have fewer options with a higher entry level capacity.