Expert believes iPhone 18 Fold could cost more than a MacBook Pro
It's perhaps time to get saving – the foldable iPhone could cost more than previously thought
Quick Summary
Another analyst has weighed in on how much a folding iPhone could cost and it's not looking good.
According to Arthur Liao at Fubon Research, the iPhone Fold could be priced at $2,399 – $400 more than the most expensive iPhone 17 Pro Max or an M5 MacBook Pro.
We’ve been hearing rumours surrounding a folding iPhone for years but the latest suggests the device, if it ever arrives, could cost more than Apple’s M5 MacBook Pro.
Folding phones aren’t cheap no matter which brand you buy. Samsung has been making folding phones since 2019 and its latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 still costs upwards of £1,500.
Couple that with the fact that Apple’s standard iPhone 17 isn’t what you would call cheap, with a starting price of £799, and you can see how a folding phone from the company could creep into laptop pricing territory.
Could the iPhone Fold really cost this much?
The most recent price suggestion comes from analyst Arthur Liao at Fubon Research, picked up by MacRumors, where he said he expects the foldable iPhone to cost $2,399. To put that into some form of perspective, the most expensive iPhone 17 Pro Max costs $1,999, while the cheapest MacBook Pro with the M5 chip starts at $1,599.
The report from Liao also suggests that Apple could sell around 5.4 million units next year with foldables being the “only spotlight” in what could otherwise be a dwindling smartphone market. It also mentioned that Apple was working on camera upgrades for 2026, suggesting that the iPhone 18 Pro models could feature the company’s first variable aperture lens.
It’s thought that the iPhone Fold won’t get this lens though and instead will have a dual rear camera system, which will at least be one more sensor than the iPhone Air got this year.
For now, there is no official word on whether we will ever see a folding iPhone, so it’s certainly not known how much it will cost. However, it’s safe to say that if it does appear, it will sit at the premium end of the scale.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Previous rumours have suggested it could cost between $1,800 and $2,500 so Liao’s estimate sits at the higher end of that.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also previously suggested he expects it to cost around $2,000, while analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested between $2,000 and $2,500 in the past. Better get saving.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.