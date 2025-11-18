Samsung’s mobile monitor is a TV that thinks it’s a tablet

Quick Summary The Movingstyle by Samsung is a multi-talented 27-inch display that can be rolled around, stream Xbox games, run TV apps, and double as a tablet too. It's arrived in the UK, priced at £1,199.

When you're as big as Samsung, you can afford to take risks with product launches – which is why we now have products such as the rather inspired Samsung The Frame TV.

Now the firm has another oddity on sale – the Movingstyle, which is also a TV. Of sorts. In fact, it's more than a mere television, it doubles as a monitor, tablet, and even an Xbox. Oh, and you can move it around the home, to boot.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung The Movingstyle: key features and pricing

The Movingstyle is a 27-inch QHD smart display that can be mounted on a rollable, adjustable stand, laid flat or propped up with its integrated kickstand.

It works in portrait and landscape modes, and has a touchscreen that you can use for gaming and navigating around the Smart TV features.

The operating system is Tizen and in TV mode, you can access the usual streaming suspects, including Netflix, Disney+ and Samsung TV Plus. It also supports mobile mirroring over USB-C and HDMI, AirPlay and Samsung Storage Share.

The TV has a 120Hz native refresh rate and comes with Samsung Gaming Hub, enabling you to connect a wireless controller and play games from services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It can run on battery for up to three hours, so you can use it as a very large tablet for casual gaming or educational apps. It supports Dolby Atmos although the built-in speakers are stereo. The Movingstyle delivers surround via Samsung's Q-Symphony with compatible Samsung soundbars.

The Movingstyle also features the Samsung Health app and has a range of widgets for at-a-glance information when the display is in standby mode. And it features the Art Store, from which you can choose from over 3,500 works of art.

Inevitably there's AI too, in the from of generative wallpaper.

I think this is an extraordinary device, but I really wonder who this is for. To say it's a niche product would be an understatement.

But if you've been waiting for a giant tablet that's also a small Smart TV, you can get yours now from the John Lewis for £1,199 (about €1,360 / AU$2,429) in the UK. In the US, it's $1,199.