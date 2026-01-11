New Casio G-Shock is inspired by a famous frog – and no, it's not Kermit

Quick Summary A new Casio G-Shock model takes the Frogman name and runs with it. That features a design inspired by the poison dart frog.

The Casio G-Shock Frogman has long been a mainstay of the brand's collection. Now, a new model takes the name to all-new, literal levels, with a design inspired by the three-striped poison dart frog.

That's probably the third most recognisable frog out there – narrowly beaten by Kermit and the crew from that Budweiser ad – and makes for a great visual inspiration. The colour can be found on this watch in the resin band and case surround.

That makes use of a textured black base material, which is topped with three green stripes. Those move across the entire watch, like they would across the back of the frog.

Sitting beneath that resin in the centre is a titanium case, which sits offset towards the right. That also features the words 'G-Shock' and 'Titanium' in the same green hue.

At the heart of the dial is a digital display, which should be pretty familiar to fans of the G-Shock line. The main display shows off the time, day and date, along with other small indicators for the additional functions on offer.

(Image credit: Casio G-Shock)

Above that sits a circular indicator for the seconds, and a wider display which showcases the moon phase or a tide display. That's a neat feature, and a nod to the seafaring history of this piece.

You'll get a solid 200m of water resistance on offer, which is enough to compete with proper dive watches. The piece also makes use of the brand's Tough Solar power supply, which should lessen the need for battery replacements by keeping things topped up under sunlight.

The G-Shock site suggests that the battery will last 14 months on a single charge with normal use and no exposure to light. And if you top it up and store it in total darkness, you can expect three years of battery life.

Priced at £649 / US$720 (approx. €620 / AU$1,075) this is on the pricier side for a G-Shock model, and that's always going to make it a tall order for most users. Still, it's a unique piece, and one which is certain to capture the attention of fans of the Frogman.