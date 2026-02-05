New Casio G-Shock collection is all smoke and mirrors

Quick Summary A new Casio G-Shock collection has stripped everything back. Inspired by nightclubs and festivals, this one is certain to be a popular pick.

While the Casio G-Shock range is widely loved as a rugged tool watch, it has also become popular as a fashionable addition to your wardrobe. These lovable, resin-cased pieces are just as likely to be seen on the wrist of a fashion mogul as an adventurer in 2026.

Now, the brand has unveiled a trio of new models in its 2100 series. That's one of the most popular case shapes in the G-Shock catalogue, with an octagonal design that some have compared to the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

This new collection is called the Smoke Dial series, and that should give you a pretty good idea of what's on offer. The three cases and straps are crafted from matte, translucent resin, with a different hue for each of the three.

Those are designed to evoke the hazy atmospheres of nightclubs and festivals, and I think they do a pretty good job of that. It also makes for a nice contrast with the dials, which are jet black and glossy, with a mirror-like effect.

The hands offer the only real break from that monochrome appearance, with a selection of bright, neon colours that cut through like lasers. Each of the colours is also matched with a ring at the outer edge of the dial, and ties in with the few bits of text which remain.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Casio G-Shock) (Image credit: Casio G-Shock) (Image credit: Casio G-Shock)

You'll find all of the same functionality which has made the 2100 series such a beloved member of the G-Shock family. That includes an analogue set of hands on the centre pinion, with a physical day indicator at nine o'clock.

Beyond that, a small digital window spanning across the three to six o'clock positions offers access to a range of other functions. That includes alarms, a stopwatch, a timer and a world timer.

Priced at US$135 (approx. £99 / €115 / AU$190) these models represent the same fantastic value that you'll find right across the range. If you're looking for something a little different from the brand, you'll find it here.