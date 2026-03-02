Tissot's first launch of 2026 is a range of race-ready chronographs

Quick Summary Tissot has kicked off its 2026 collection with a quintet of chronographs. That includes one automatic model at a killer price.

The link between chronographs and racing is a well-storied one. For decades, these watches have been an indispensable tool for racers and their teams, as they seek to accurately time their fast-paced exploits.

While other brand's have legacy with racing on four wheels, Tissot's is firmly cemented in the two-wheeled arena. That includes a partnership with MotoGP, and to celebrate that, there are five new watches entering the fray.

The most noteworthy is the MotoGP Special Edition, which makes used of a skeletonised Valjoux A05.951 movement. That sits within a 45mm stainless steel case, complete with a forged-carbon insert atop a black PVD-coated bezel.

That comes on a striking red rubber strap, and is water resistant to 100m. Priced at £1,950 (approx. €2,225 / US$2,650 / AU$3,700), this might be one of the best value automatic chronographs on the market right now.

For those with smaller budgets, there's also a quartz version of the model, which does away with the snazzy automatic movement and keeps the cost down in the process.

(Image credit: Tissot)

Thanks to the slimmer nature of the quartz movement, this one should also sit a little more comfortably on the wrist than the previous model. Priced at £630 (approx. €720 / US$850 / AU$1,195) this one is also a little easier on the wallet.

Elsewhere, the range contains a non-MotoGP associated version of that 45mm quartz chronograph in a rather fetching blue hue. That's paired with a couple of smaller 38mm versions, which should be a welcome addition for smaller wrists.

Each of those comes on a silicone strap, with a slim case and 100m of water resistance. Priced at £530 (approx. €605 / US$710 / AU$1,005) for the 45mm version, and £520 (approx. €595 / US$700 / AU$985) for the 38mm ones, these should be a popular pick for a wide array of people and wrist sizes.