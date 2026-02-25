Calling all Formula 1 fans – TAG Heuer’s new Connected Calibre watch makes sure you never miss a race

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has launched the Connected Calibre E5 45mm x Formula 1 ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season starting in March. The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45mm x Formula 1 features a racing track design with 24 unique designs for 24 Grand Prix weekends. It also comes with fitness and wellness features.

The 2026 Formula 1 season kicks off on the 6th March, and TAG Heuer is celebrating it in style with a new edition of its Connected Calibre hybrid smartwatch . The new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45mm x Formula 1 features racetrack details on the dial, and comes with the Formula 1 app which keeps you up-to-date on the season.

As the Official Timekeeper for Formula 1 , TAG Heuer has a long standing history with motorsports which is shown in its many designs, including TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph . TAG Heuer’s Connected Calibre timepieces are a combination of technology and expert watchmaking, and the new Connected Calibre E5 45mm x Formula 1 is sure to be a hit with F1 fans.

Measuring 45mm, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45mm x Formula 1 has a bold dial that has many hidden and exciting features under its hood. At the centre of the dial is a race track outline that adapts to each Grand Prix race throughout the season.

For each Grand Prix, the dial design changes to the specific racetrack silhouette, the race’s name and country's flag. Throughout the season, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45mm x Formula 1 will show 24 different designs for the 24 Grand Prix weekends.

The time is shown digitally, and a moving dot travels around the outline of the circuit to depict the passing seconds. The touchscreen bezel shows the different phases of the Grand Prix weekend which sits on a black DLC-coated titanium case. Black and red pushers flank the crown on the right side of the case.

As mentioned, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45mm x Formula 1 features a touchscreen which unlocks smart features that keep F1 fans up-to-date with the season. Compatible with the Formula 1 app, the watch has access to Grand Prix schedules, race results, driver and team standings, and updates on the season.

If that wasn’t enough racing features for you, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45mm x Formula 1 even comes with custom sounds and notifications which mimic pit radio communications.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45mm x Formula 1 also comes with TAG Heuer OS which unlocks navigation and wellness features which can track your activity, sleep, heart rate and recovery. A PPG sensor is also on the caseback, and the watch is finished with two strap options – black leather and rubber with red stitching or a textile strap.