Hands on with the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph – my unexpected love at first sight

When you think of watches which link to motorsport, chances are you're picturing a TAG Heuer. The brand has a history with all things petrol-powered which no other can claim, having been strapped to the wrist of countless historic figures.

They've recently made a comeback, too, having been announced as the official timekeeper for the new Formula 1 season. As part of LVMH Watch Week, they redesigned a watch of the same name, with the new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Automatic Chronograph.

I recently got my hands on one to see if it's worthwhile.

(Image credit: Future)

From the spec sheet, it's safe to say I wasn't expecting much. The case is crafted from titanium, but sits a whopping 44mm across. That's bigger than most wrists can wear without looking like you've strapped a dinner plate to your arm.

It's also 14.5mm thick, which is certainly not unnoticeable. Still, there is some benefit – all of that housing allows for 200m of water resistance, and keeps the Calibre 16 Automatic movement in check.

There are a range of different styles on offer, from a black strap and bare titanium model to a Red Bull Racing themed offering. They all vary in price, too, though not by too much.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

It's hard to put into words just how surprised I was when strapping this onto my wrist. Everything mentioned above meant that I was pretty much dreading the experience – but I really couldn't have been happier.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 44mm case is certainly large, but it doesn't feel like an insurmountable obstacle. In fact, I'd wager that it wore quite nicely, even on my smaller wrists. The case thickness also felt non-existent – certainly nothing I'd fear wearing day-to-day.

As these fears melted away, I quickly realised how much I enjoyed this design. The case design is exquisite – not quite a circle, a square or even an octagon, but a gorgeous medley of all three. The curves are elegant, but also remarkably comfortable. I'd have no fears wearing this all day.

That extends to the pushers for the chronograph. Often, those are rather unsightly, protruding from a case like little mushrooms. Here, there's no such issue – the pushers blend so seamlessly into the case design that you might even miss them on first glance.

(Image credit: Future)

Priced from £4,100 (approx. $5,350 / AU$8,590) this represents one of the most cost effective ways to get into the automatic chronograph realm. Naturally, being an entry-point into that market, I assumed that there may have been some concessions – mostly stemming from the case size.

What I actually found was one of the most comfortable watches I've ever worn, complete with a sleek design and a modest price tag. I half expected to end this test slating it, but instead, I'd urge you all to go and try one for yourselves. You'll be pleasantly surprised.