Live
LVMH Watch Week 2026 LIVE – the latest and greatest watches from TAG Heuer, Hublot, Zenith and more
T3 is reporting live on LVMH Watch Week 2026, featuring new novelties from our favourite watch brands
Calling all watch lovers! LVMH Watch Week 2026 is back for another year and this time, we’re expecting big things from some of our favourite watch manufacturers!
LVMH Watch Week 2026 is heading to Milan this year for a ‘New European Edition’ of the popular watch manufacturing event. 2026 marks the seventh edition of LVMH Watch Week where nine maisons will be displaying their new watches and collections.
From 19th - 21st January, T3 is covering LVMH Watch Week live and reporting on all the latest and greatest novelties showcased at the event. You can expect to see novelties from TAG Heuer, Hublot, Zenith, Bvlgari, Tiffany & Co, Louis Vuitton, Gérald Genta, Daniel Roth and L’Epée 1839.
If you want to know the latest news from LVMH Watch Week 2026, then stay tuned…
- TAG Heuer unveils a trio of new Carrera chronographs at LVMH Watch Week – my favourite isn't what you'd think
- Tiffany & Co arrives at LVMH Watch Week with a stunning chronograph – but you probably won't get one
- Zenith’s new DEFY Skyline watches take over LVMH Watch Week – and this one is my favourite
- Hublot’s new Novak Djokovic watch collaboration is a tennis fan’s dream
LIVE: Latest Updates
This Tiffany Timer is my favourite LVMH launch
Tiffany & Co has debuted my favourite watch from LVMH Watch Week, and of course, it comes in Tiffany blue.
Made to commemorate the 160th anniversary of Tiffany & Co's first chronograph, the Tiffany Timer measures 40mm, and is crafted from platinum. The crown and pushers are white gold which offsets the Tiffany blue dial and taupe alligator leather strap.
The Tiffany Timer is powered by the El Primero movement which comes from Zenith. Despite my love for it, the Tiffany Timer is limited to just 60 pieces so I doubt I can get my hands on it... one can dream though!
Zenith is feeling black and gold...
For LVMH Watch Week, Zenith has steered away from its 160th anniversary blue colour, and has gone for gold... black and gold, that is!
Like TAG Heuer, Zenith has debuted a trio of new DEFY Skyline watches, and has upgraded two of its other signature timepieces. The new Zenith DEFY Skyline Skeleton is the one that's caught my attention, though.
A bold combination of black and gold, the Zenith DEFY Skyline Skeleton has a black ceramic case and a gold openworked dial that shows off the El Primero 3620 SK calibre movement. The dial has a four-pointed star design, and features Zenith's ‘world’s first’ constant 1/10th of a seconds running indicator.
Tennis fans will love this Hublot x Novak Djokovic watch
I might have to get into tennis seeing this new Hublot x Novak Djokovic watch!
At LVMH Watch Week, Hublot has debuted the Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition. This watch comes in three colourways that correspond to the different court types that Djokovic has played and won on.
Green is for grass, orange is for clay and blue is for hard surface. Hublot has also released a limited number of each colour to mark Djokovic's tournament wins, so there are eight green watches, 21 oranges, and 72 blues.
The 44mm case of the Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition is made from a composite that uses Lacoste polo shirts and Head tennis racquets. The caseback has a 3D mainplate which looks like the strings of a tennis racquet and has tennis ball-shaped bezel screws.
TAG Heuer's trio of Carrera Chronographs
TAG Heuer has kicked off LVMH Watch Week with not one, not two but three Carrera Chronograph timepieces – here's everything you need to know.
Starting off strong, we have the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph. This retro, racing-inspired watch comes in a 41mm stainless steel case, and is powered by the TH20-01 movement. It comes in blue, green and black colours, complete with three chronograph counters and a date window at six o'clock.
Next up is the TAG Heuer Carrera Split-Seconds Chronograph which is the first time the brand has added a split-seconds model to the Carrera collection. Inside its 42mm titanium case is a lightly skeletonised dial which overlaps onto the chronograph counters. It has red accents on the counters, seconds hand and strap.
Finally (and my personal favourite from the trio), is the TAG Heuer Carrera Seafarer. This 42mm watch has a champagne dial with yellow gold and light blue accents on the subdials and markers, and it has an indicator for high and low tides. I'm obsessed!
Welcome to T3’s live report of LVMH Watch Week 2026!
For the next few days, T3’s watch experts will be covering the latest news and launches from LVMH Watch Week that’s been hosted in Milan this year.
T3’s Home Editor and watch enthusiast, Beth – hi, that’s me! – is back again to report live on yet another watch event! Joining me to report on all things LVHM Watch Week is Sam Cross, T3’s Senior Staff Writer and watches expert, and we’ll both be posting about the new launches, themes and highlights from the event.
Keep this page bookmarked for the latest up-to-date news on LVMH Watch Week 2026, or head over to the Watches section of the T3 website for more!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.