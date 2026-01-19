Louis Vuitton's LVMH Watch Week collection includes stacks of new watches... and a clock van

Quick Summary Louis Vuitton has unveiled its LVMH Watch Week pieces. There's a lot of horological goodness, here – and a rather unexpected ornamental van.

With LVMH Watch Week now underway in Milan, many of the biggest brands in watchmaking are unveiling new products as we speak. We've already seen an anniversary chronograph from Tiffany, and a range of new Defy models from Zenith, for example.

Now, the namesake of the event has unveiled its creations – and there's a lot to enjoy. Louis Vuitton has been showing off its watchmaking credentials for years now, and that's no different here.

Louis Vuitton Escale Collection

Up first is the Escale Collection. That's led by the new Worldtime model, which features flags on the outer ring which are painted using a miniature painting technique.

That's available in a standard variant, and a premium version complete with a tourbillon at its heart. The model can be read with a static hour marker at the top of the dial, which reads the revolving outer ring, while a traditional minutes hand revolves in the centre.

Elsewhere in the collection is a twin-time model. Available in either a platinum or a yellow gold case, this one features two sets of hands – one solid, and one simply an outline.

Those can be set independently, allowing the user to keep track of two entirely different times on a single watch. It's similar to what we saw on the Jacob & Co The World is Yours Dual Time last year, and is of particular pertinence for tracking the time in locations with minute offsets from UTC.

Last, but not least, is the Louis Vuitton Escale Repetition Minutes. That continues last year's trend with a jumping hour complication, and also makes use of a retrograde minute complication.

Louis Vuitton Escale Tiger's Eye

Moving away from the more complicated additions to the Escale collection, we're treated to one with a gorgeous dial. The Escale Tiger's Eye makes use of its namesake for the dial, and looks devilishly handsome in the process.

The different hues of golden brown tie in neatly with the yellow gold case, and the model is presented on a neat brown calf leather strap.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence Guilloché

If you'd prefer a different model family from the brand, the Tambour Convergence Guilloché is well worth a look. That features a staggering hand-guilloché case, crafted from 18k rose gold, which almost looks like streams of water.

Those run towards the hour and minute dials, which can be read at the top of the display. Those sit on independent, rose gold discs, which leaves the whole thing looking nicely cohesive.

Louis Vuitton Camionnette

Last, but by no means least, comes the Louis Vuitton Camionnette. That's a surprising addition, which sees a manual-winding movement set within the case of a model branded delivery van.

That's crafted from a mix of aluminium and steel, with real rubber tyres. The movement inside uses 215 components, and enjoys eight hours of power reserve when fully wound.

Weighing in at 7kg, the piece even houses a miniaturised classic Louis Vuitton suitcase in the back. Oh, and fear not – if that's not luxurious enough for you, there's a high-end version complete with almost 1,700 diamonds and a bevy sapphires.