Louis Vuitton unveils a stash of new watches – including one design you've probably never seen before

Quick Summary Louis Vuitton has just unveiled a stack of killer watches as part of LVMH Watch Week. That includes a really unique movement crafted in La Fabrique du Temps.

Recently, I've been questioning whether it's time to change the narrative around fashion watches. For many years, this entire industry has been the butt of the joke among watch enthusiasts, who prefer to indulge in brand with decades of watchmaking pedigree.

I won't spoil all of the conclusions made in that article, but one thing I found was that some fashion manufacturers seemed to take watchmaking very seriously. Notably, that includes Louis Vuitton, and the brand has just unveiled a huge array of interesting watches as part of its LVMH Watch Week event. Let's dive in and take a closer look.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Spin Time

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The Tambour is a staple piece in the Louis Vuitton collection, but you've never seen one quite like this. A new movement designed entirely within Le Fabrique du Temps and inspired by the flip boards of old airports uses revolving discs to signify the hour.

Those flip round, turning from a dark grey to a light grey to signify the hour of the current time. It's quite a magnificent sight, and leaves just a single minute hand in the centre of the dial.

The base models feature a 39.5mm white gold case, which is satin brushed and sandblasted. It sits 12.15mm deep and is water resistant to 100m.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

But the brand has even gone one further, with the Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air. Those feature an open case back, with the ability to gaze through the case, your view only obstructed by a smaller dial and the revolving markers.

It really is quite a magnificent sight, and truly a remarkable feat of watchmaking skill. That one comes in four different variations – a standard version, one encrusted with over 4 karats of diamonds, one with a world map as a dial and even a flying tourbillon variant.

There's no denying just how impressive these models are. It's a mark of not just making great watches, but crafting something innovative and interesting along the way.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Another addition to the Tambour range is the new Convergence model. That does away with a traditional dial and hands in favour of revolving discs which signify the hours and minutes.

It's not entirely dissimilar to the premise behind the Gucci Grip, though there's a much classier feel to these pieces. The two models come in either pink gold or platinum, with over 1.5 karats of diamonds adorning the platinum model.

Both sit in 37mm cases, with a thickness of just 8mm – incredible considering the automatic movement inside. Add in the calf leather strap, and these really do start to feel like a top pick for those seeking an interesting dress watch.