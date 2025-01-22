Louis Vuitton unveils a stash of new watches – including one design you've probably never seen before

Quick Summary
Louis Vuitton has just unveiled a stack of killer watches as part of LVMH Watch Week.
That includes a really unique movement crafted in La Fabrique du Temps.
Recently, I've been questioning whether it's time to change the narrative around fashion watches. For many years, this entire industry has been the butt of the joke among watch enthusiasts, who prefer to indulge in brand with decades of watchmaking pedigree.
I won't spoil all of the conclusions made in that article, but one thing I found was that some fashion manufacturers seemed to take watchmaking very seriously. Notably, that includes Louis Vuitton, and the brand has just unveiled a huge array of interesting watches as part of its LVMH Watch Week event. Let's dive in and take a closer look.
Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Spin Time
The Tambour is a staple piece in the Louis Vuitton collection, but you've never seen one quite like this. A new movement designed entirely within Le Fabrique du Temps and inspired by the flip boards of old airports uses revolving discs to signify the hour.
Those flip round, turning from a dark grey to a light grey to signify the hour of the current time. It's quite a magnificent sight, and leaves just a single minute hand in the centre of the dial.
The base models feature a 39.5mm white gold case, which is satin brushed and sandblasted. It sits 12.15mm deep and is water resistant to 100m.
But the brand has even gone one further, with the Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air. Those feature an open case back, with the ability to gaze through the case, your view only obstructed by a smaller dial and the revolving markers.
It really is quite a magnificent sight, and truly a remarkable feat of watchmaking skill. That one comes in four different variations – a standard version, one encrusted with over 4 karats of diamonds, one with a world map as a dial and even a flying tourbillon variant.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There's no denying just how impressive these models are. It's a mark of not just making great watches, but crafting something innovative and interesting along the way.
Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence
Another addition to the Tambour range is the new Convergence model. That does away with a traditional dial and hands in favour of revolving discs which signify the hours and minutes.
It's not entirely dissimilar to the premise behind the Gucci Grip, though there's a much classier feel to these pieces. The two models come in either pink gold or platinum, with over 1.5 karats of diamonds adorning the platinum model.
Both sit in 37mm cases, with a thickness of just 8mm – incredible considering the automatic movement inside. Add in the calf leather strap, and these really do start to feel like a top pick for those seeking an interesting dress watch.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
New Hublot pieces for LVMH Watch Week offer something for everyone
Whether it's a reinvented classic or something altogether new, Hublot has you covered
By Sam Cross Published
-
Tiffany & Co wows at LVMH Watch Week with diamond-studded Bird on a Rock watch
Tiffany & Co participates in LVMH Watch Week for the first time ever
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
TAG Heuer celebrates LVMH Watch Week with six new watches
They all tie in with a racing theme
By Sam Cross Published
-
Zenith launches two cool chronographs – I'd pick one over a Rolex Daytona!
These are great additions to the range
By Sam Cross Published
-
LVMH Watch Week 2025 LIVE: the best watches from TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot and more
T3 is reporting live for LVMH Watch Week, showcasing the best novelties from all our favourite watch brands
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Last updated
-
Gerald Charles debuts its first ever hardstone dial – but you might not get one
Gerald Charles celebrates its 25th anniversary with lapis lazuli watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Mr Jones Watches is back with its most relatable piece yet
However you're feeling, this watch has you covered
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Ciga Design Z Series Hunter – all the fun of Richard Mille without the second mortgage
I never expected to love this watch, but I can't fault it
By Sam Cross Published